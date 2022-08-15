The long and frustrating wait for the EU directive on whistleblowing to be passed into law in Germany should finally end in late September and we would expect EQS to have a very busy final quarter. The delays mean management is now guiding to the lower end of the cited revenue range of €65-70m and EBITDA range of €6-10m and we have adjusted our model to reflect this. We have left our FY23 estimates for revenue and EBITDA unchanged for now and are publishing our first thoughts on FY24. H122 revenues were up 33% (11% organic) but the EBITDA margin remains suppressed by the additional costs being carried.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...