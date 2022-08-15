Alencon's CUBE system is a PV- and storage-compatible converter, with capacity ratings starting from 430 kW.From pv magazine USA Alencon Systems has announced the launch of CUBE, a new DC:DC converter that is designed for high-voltage applications, with support for 1,000 V and 1,500 V. The converter is rated from 430 kW and up, and can be configured for solar and energy storage applications. The CUBE (Combined Universal Buck/Boost Power Electronics) comes in a compact design, with high levels of power density. Alencon said the power density of the CUBE is about five times greater than other non-isolated ...

