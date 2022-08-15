- (PLX AI) - Tivoli half year revenue DKK 387.9 million.
- • Half year pretax profit DKK -55.8 million
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,050 million
|10:10
|Tivoli Half Year EBITDA DKK 5.1 Million
|10:04
|Tivoli A/S: Interim Report for the period 1 January - 31 June 2022 - Progress in attendance and revenue leads to increased expectation
|20.06.
|Tivoli Raises FY Revenue Outlook to DKK 1 Billion from DKK 850-950 Million
|(PLX AI) - Tivoli new Outlook FY revenue DKK 1,000 million, up from DKK 850-950 million previously.• The positive start of the summer season in Tivoli has continued throughout May and well into June...
|20.06.
|Tivoli A/S: A good start to the summer season means that Tivoli raises expectations for 2022
|12.05.
|Tivoli Raises Revenue Outlook, Says Will Post Small Profit
|(PLX AI) - Tivoli Outlook FY revenue DKK 850-950 million, up from DKK 800-900 million previously.• Now sees a marginal positive profit before tax for the year• Tivoli says had a really good start to...
