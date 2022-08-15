Anzeige
15.08.2022 | 10:22
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Statement re Closed Period

Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, August 15

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation - Closed Period

15 August 2022

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on 30 June 2022, which was announced on 1 July 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its half yearly results for the six months ended 30 June 2022, expected to be on or around 14 September 2022.

For further information please contact:

Paul Griggs
Frostrow Capital LLP
020 3709 8733

