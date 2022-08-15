- (PLX AI) - Pandora reports earnings tomorrow and the focus will be on U.S. performance, analysts said.
- • Consensus expects 3% organic growth overall of the company in the second quarter
- • But analysts differ on the impact of the US business on this number
- • Carnegie expects a 10% organic contraction in the US, more than offset by performance elsewhere in the world, where comparisons are easier (buy, DKK 900)
- • Even in a potential recession, Pandora is likely to make a significant profit and generate significant free cash flow, Carnegie said
- • Performance in the US should remain positive, albeit slowing, with organic growth of 3%, analysts at Danske Bank said (buy, DKK 800)
- • However, next year the company may see overall organic decline of 1%, Danske argues, compared with current consensus of 5.4% growth
- • We don't think Pandora can maintain the high activity level in the U.S., where the effects of the Covid packages are fading and inflation is curbing consumers' purchase enthusiasm, analysts at Sydbank said (buy, no price target)
