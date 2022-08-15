AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, August 15
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 22 August 2022:
|Bond code:
|AECI03
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155227
|Coupon:
|6,393%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 7 969 356.16
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|6,443%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 4 819 010.96
|Interest period:
|23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
|Payment date:
|22 August 2022
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
15 August 2022
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
