Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Frankfurt
15.08.22
08:03 Uhr
5,400 Euro
+0,150
+2,86 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.08.2022 | 12:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

PR Newswire

London, August 15

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 22 August 2022:

Bond code:AECI03
ISIN:ZAG000155227
Coupon:6,393%
Interest amount due:ZAR 7 969 356.16
Bond code:AECI04
ISIN:ZAG000155235
Coupon:6,443%
Interest amount due:ZAR 4 819 010.96
Interest period:23 May 2022 to 21 August 2022
Payment date:22 August 2022
Date convention:Following Business Day

15 August 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

AECI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.