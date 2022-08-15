Condor Capital Wealth Management: The Robo Report Edition 24 and Robo Ranking Edition 9 Have Been Released Today Covering the Second Quarter of 2022

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / The Robo Report ® Edition 24 and Robo Ranking ® Edition 9 has been released today covering the second quarter of 2022, announced Ken Schapiro, Publisher, Founder of Condor Capital Wealth Management.

"This has proven to be a year that rewarded those with assets allocated to the theme of rising inflation and those assets that reduced their exposure to a rise in interest rates. Some robo advisors proved to be especially resilient, while others were exceptionally vulnerable," said Mr. Schapiro.

The top robo performers for the year-to-date period ending June 30, 2022, were our 2016 vintage Wealthfront portfolio, followed by the Morgan Stanley Inflation-Conscious-themed advisor, as well as our Personal Capital portfolio. "When unpacking the drivers, it was both the allocation to value stocks and specific inflation-protection-themed assets, noted David Goldstone, Manager of Investment Research, Condor Capital Wealth Management.

The best robo advisors over a 3-year and 5-year period differed from those that performed the best in 2022, with one key exception: Wealthfront. It was able to outperform growth-oriented robo advisors in all periods thanks to a 10% allocation to energy.

Highlights from Report and Ranking:

Best Overall Robo Advisor

Winner: SoFi Invest

Runner-up: Wealthfront

Robo Ranking - Best for Performance at a Low Cost

Winner: Wealthfront

Runner-up: SoFi

Best Robo for First-Time Investors

Winner: Betterment

Runner up: SoFi

Honorable Mention: Fidelity Go

Best Robo for Digital Financial Planning

Winner: Personal Capital

Runner-up: Wealthfront

Honorable Mention: Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium

Best Robo for Complex Financial Planning

Winner: Vanguard Personal Advisor Services

Runner-up: Personal Capital

"This year was one of the worst starts for fixed income in history," said Thomas Leahy, Senior Financial Analyst, Condor Capital Wealth Management. "One surprising note is that Marcus Invest, Goldman Sachs' robo advisor, took the three of four top YTD fixed income performance spots across its standard option, its Socially Responsible Investing option, and its Smart Beta option."

"The most prudent investment one may make is to combine growth-oriented robos with those that have higher allocations to value stocks and inflationary assets," concludes Mr. Goldstone.

Performance is partly based on The Robo Report's innovative method to compare globally diversified portfolios called Normalized Benchmarking. A methodology of Normalized Benchmarking, details of how they create the scores and ranking and the Robo Report® and the Robo Ranking® are all available for free at https://www.theroboreport.com.

