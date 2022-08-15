Collaboration focuses on developing and implementing real-world research to drive patient access to cancer medicines

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide, today announced a strategic agreement with Ontada, a McKesson business with leading provider technology and actionable real-world research, education, and evidence in oncology, to improve U.S. community oncology care through the development of real-world evidence (RWE) data, tools, and insights to help increase access to affordable, cutting-edge therapies.

The partnership will be led by Ontada and focus on accelerating the development and implementation of RWE to improve community education on the financial impact and value of oncolytics as well as improve patient access to oncology medicines.

"BeiGene is excited to work with Ontada to advance our shared vision of improving patient access, affordability, and value for community oncology stakeholders and key partners working at the intersection of clinical practice and real-world evidence," said Josh Neiman, Chief Commercial Officer, North America and Europe, at BeiGene. "Working together, BeiGene and Ontada will generate novel oncology insights through real-world data, tools, and technologies that will facilitate the acceleration of precise decision-making in support of community oncology practices whose ultimate mission is to improve patient outcomes."

As part of the collaboration, the companies will optimize the use of RWE to communicate value across key stakeholders including patients, providers, and payers; develop timely education on emerging science and therapeutic differentiation; and collaborate to advance use of RWE in healthcare and regulatory decision making to increase timely and affordable patient access to life-saving oncology therapies.

"BeiGene aims to bring 10 molecules per year to the clinic starting in 2023 and, as this research advances, we're delighted to form this strategic partnership with McKesson, which shares the same vision as BeiGene for improving the care of cancer patients," said Christiane Langer, M.D., Senior Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Ex-China, at BeiGene. "This collaboration will leverage Ontada's technology platform and deep understanding of the experiences of patients treated in community oncology clinics to help accelerate both the development of the BeiGene portfolio and expand access to treatment options."

"As a leader in real-world research, Ontada is uniquely positioned to support complex research that uncovers deeper patient insights and perspectives that advance cancer care," said Susan Shiff, Ph.D., president of Ontada. "We are excited to announce this unique partnership with BeiGene and look forward to developing a stronger understanding of how to better treat oncology patients through the use of real-world data and evidence."

About Ontada

Ontada is an oncology technology and insights business dedicated to transforming the fight against cancer. Part of McKesson Corporation, Ontada was founded on the core belief that precise insights delivered exactly at the point of need can save more patients' lives. We connect the full patient journey by combining technologies used by The US Oncology Network and other community oncology providers with real-world data and research relied on by all top 15 global life sciences companies. Our work helps accelerate innovation and power the future of cancer care. For more information, visit ontada.com or follow @OntadaOncology.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

BeiGene Oncology

BeiGene is committed to advancing best- and first-in-class clinical candidates internally or with like-minded partners to develop impactful and affordable medicines for patients across the globe. We have a growing R&D and medical affairs team of approximately 2,900 colleagues dedicated to advancing more than 100 clinical trials that have involved more than 16,000 subjects. Our expansive portfolio is directed predominantly by our internal colleagues supporting clinical trials in more than 45 countries and regions. Hematology-oncology and solid tumor targeted therapies and immuno-oncology are key focus areas for the Company, with both mono- and combination therapies prioritized in our research and development. BeiGene currently has three approved medicines discovered and developed in our own labs: BTK inhibitor BRUKINSA in the U.S., China, the European Union, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, and additional international markets; and the non-Fc-gamma receptor binding anti-PD-1 antibody, tislelizumab, as well as the PARP inhibitor, pamiparib, in China.

BeiGene also partners with innovative companies who share our goal of developing therapies to address global health needs. We commercialize a range of oncology medicines in China licensed from Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, EUSA Pharma and Bio-Thera. We also plan to address greater areas of unmet need globally through our other collaborations including with Mirati Therapeutics, Seagen, and Zymeworks.

In January 2021, BeiGene and Novartis announced a collaboration granting Novartis rights to co-develop, manufacture, and commercialize BeiGene's anti-PD1 antibody, tislelizumab, in North America, Europe, and Japan. Building upon this productive collaboration, BeiGene and Novartis announced an option, collaboration, and license agreement in December 2021 for BeiGene's TIGIT inhibitor, ociperlimab, that is in Phase 3 development. Novartis and BeiGene also entered into a strategic commercial agreement through which BeiGene will promote five approved Novartis Oncology products across designated regions of China.

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 8,500 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Beijing, China; Cambridge, U.S.; and Basel, Switzerland. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at @BeiGeneGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the strategic alliance and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the headings "BeiGene Oncology" and "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BeiGene's clinical development, regulatory, commercial, manufacturing, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

