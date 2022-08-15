Petah Tikvah, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVRE) (TV: SVRE), a technology company engaged in transportation safety solutions, today announced that it will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

On August 17 at 8:45am EDT, Ori Gilboa, CEO, and Yossi Cohen, Founder and COO, will present the Company to investors, highlighting the Company's mission and its unique solution to a worldwide problem. Management will be available for virtual one on one meetings during the two days of the conference.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 17 @ 8:45am ET Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1N5vOX2MRZyt4mz2dcLBNA

One-on-one meetings are available for qualified investors and the conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Investors are urged to register at Complimentary Investor Registration and may request a one-on-one meeting on the site.

Mr. Gilboa, CEO of SaverOne, commented, "We recently launched an investor outreach program. A key element is presenting our story to potential investors, while maintaining continued openness and transparency with the existing ones. We look forward to continue to broaden our investor base."

About SaverOne

SaverOne is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of transportation safety solutions designed to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction, by the use of mobile phones while driving. The SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution that can identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of distracting applications that may become life-threatening. Learn more at https://saver.one/.

