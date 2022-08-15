Improved Capital Outlook with Successful Capital Raise and Cost Reductions Extend Capital Runway to Late 2023

Company Continues to Validate its Value Proposition and Market Positioning through Expanded Relationships with Premier Companies in the Smart Mobility Space

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) ("Wejo" or the "Company"), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, today announced financial results and key performance indicators ("KPIs", as defined under the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators section below) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net Revenue increased 198% to $1.6 million during the quarter, driven by strong growth in the Traffic Management product line of Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions as well as a 100% increase in customers compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net loss was $55.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $28.9 million, both increases over the same periods in 2021, as a result of higher operating expenses, expansion into new markets, product development, and higher public company costs, partially offset by increased revenues. Net income was also affected by a $39.2 million increase in non-operating losses.

Gross Bookings were $6.1 million, an increase of 126% compared to the second quarter of 2021. This increase reflects the continued acceleration of customer activity, including a growing base of customers in recurring contracts adding to future revenue.

Gross Billings were $2.7 million, an increase of 125% compared to the second quarter of 2021, and reflects the expected growth in cash to be generated from increased customer activity.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") for the quarter was $6.2 million, a 51% increase compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as the Company remains focused on delivering multi-year subscription deals.

Total Contract Value ("TCV") increased 104% to $33.5 million compared to the metric as of June 30, 2021, as Wejo continued to benefit from accelerating customer activity which resulted in expansion of commercial relationships with premier enterprise customers.

Annualized Gross Bookings per average monetizable connected vehicle on a rolling four quarter basis were $1.39 for the quarter, up 101% over the same period last year.

Business Highlights

Over the quarter, Wejo notably:

Successfully executed a $15.9 million PIPE raise (private investment in public equity) and took steps to reduce cash burn from $10 million per month to an expected level of $5 million to $6 million per month by the fourth quarter. These existing capital facilities will extend our capital runway to late 2023; Signed a collaboration agreement with Ford Motor Company to leverage connected vehicle data and user-based intelligence to enable end-to-end insurance offerings to better understand driver behaviors and deliver efficiencies, giving the Company access to the European end-to-end insurance market valued at $7.6 billion by 2030; Expanded its collaboration with Microsoft Maps to enhance the capabilities of Microsoft's mapping products in multiple territories across the world, including intelligent routing, route optimization and parking spot identification; Accelerated the Company's KPIs that validate its value proposition, with Gross Billings at record levels and Gross Bookings and Number of Customers doubling over the last year; Commenced development of a breakthrough Autonomous Vehicle Operating System ("AVOS") platform focused on rapidly accelerating worldwide AV development by enabling testing in a safe virtual environment using live and historical data to run simulations; and Joined the Russell 3000 as part of the 2022 Russell index reconstitution.

Richard Barlow, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, said, "Wejo's operational momentum continues to be strong as we signed new deals and expanded existing relationships with premier companies that recognize the value that we bring to the smart mobility space. Our solutions in the traffic management vertical continue to drive strong operational results and the announcement of our deal with Ford, our first venture into insurance, will enable us to enter into the $7.6 billion European end-to-end insurance market. This deal showcases our continued development of product verticals outside of traffic, where we are the unquestioned leader. Our pursuit of cost structure improvement has been equally successful by significantly reducing our burn rate for 2022. These alignment efforts will ensure we have the financial flexibility to continue developing groundbreaking platforms such as AVOS, which will enable us to be the leading independent software and analytics platform for connected, electric, and autonomous vehicles in the future."

Guidance

Wejo is maintaining its prior full-year 2022 guidance of net revenue of $10 million and vehicles on platform in the range of 27 million to 32 million. As previously announced, the Company has raised its Adjusted EBITDA loss outlook to a loss in the range of $85 million to $95 million as a result of the cost saving initiatives that have been implemented.

Business Update Call Details

Wejo will host a business update call to discuss the second quarter results today, Monday, August 15, at 8:30 am EST. The call will be hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Richard Barlow and Chief Financial Officer, John Maxwell, and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of Wejo's website at investors.wejo.com

Investors and other stakeholders should note that Wejo currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. In the future, Wejo will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize its website and/or various social media sites to communicate vital information about the Company, key personnel, latest brands and services, trends, novel marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives, and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and other stakeholders interested in Wejo to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 18.8 million vehicles, of which 13.0 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 79.3 billion journeys globally as of June 30, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs approximately 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this release, including statements regarding the Company's future operating results and financial position, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, expected funding mechanism, pipeline, and our future SEC filings, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions.

Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "anticipate," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "believes," "predicts," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, those factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the risk factors set forth in our Comprehensive Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on April 11, 2022, and future filings with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

This release discloses the Company's Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure (defined as Loss from operations excluding: (1) share-based compensation expense; (2) depreciation of equipment and amortization of intangible assets; and (3) transaction related costs, when applicable). Other key performance indicators include: Total Contract Value (defined as the projected value of all contracts we have ever signed to-date with our customers), Annual Recurring Revenue (calculated by taking the gross Monthly Recurring Revenue ("MRR") for the last month of the reporting period and multiplying it by twelve months. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating revenue from customers with contracts with more than four months in duration and includes recurring software licenses, data licenses, and subscription agreements), Gross Billings (defined as the amounts billed to customers in the relevant period, excluding taxes, a portion of which often will be shared with certain OEM preferred partners), Gross Bookings (defined as the total projected value of contracts signed in the relevant period, excluding taxes and renewal options available to customers in future periods), and monetizable vehicles on platform. Important information regarding such measures is contained in the definitions included in this release and in Appendix I, the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the closest comparable U.S. GAAP measure, Net Loss. The Company and its management believe that these non-GAAP measures and KPIs are useful to investors in measuring the comparable results of the Company period-over-period. Wejo does not reconcile its forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, Adjusted EBITDA, to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measure, Net Loss, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible. Wejo is unable to provide guidance for this reconciling item because we cannot determine its probable significance, as certain items are outside of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted due to the fact that these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measure is not available without unreasonable effort.

Wejo Group Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amount) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash 22,030 67,322 Accounts receivable, net 3,031 1,416 Forward Purchase Agreement 6,736 45,611 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,078 17,518 Total current assets 43,875 131,867 Property and equipment, net 609 651 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,919 Intangible assets, net 8,041 9,489 Income tax receivables 137 Other assets 626 Total assets 56,207 142,007 Liabilities and Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable, including due to related party of $289 and $1,464, respectively 16,331 15,433 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,712 21,089 Current portion of operating lease liability 618 Income tax payable 282 Total current liabilities 41,661 36,804 Non-current liabilities: Long term portion of operating lease liability 2,304 Long term debt, net of unamortized debt discount and debt issuance costs 35,558 33,705 Public Warrants 1,787 12,650 Exchangeable right liability 1,160 11,154 Total liabilities 82,470 94,313 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' (deficit) equity Common shares, $0.001 par value, 634,000,000 shares authorized; 96,325,512 and 93,950,205 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 97 94 Additional paid in capital 424,270 415,304 Accumulated deficit (465,686 (369,951 Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,056 2,247 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (26,263 47,694 Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity 56,207 142,007

Wejo Group Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue, net 1,615 542 2,183 847 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,933 623 3,250 976 Technology and development 9,417 3,902 16,714 6,384 Sales and marketing 6,848 3,530 12,062 5,984 General and administrative 13,997 6,649 31,726 9,581 Depreciation and amortization 1,016 1,130 2,114 2,155 Total costs and operating expenses 33,211 15,834 65,866 25,080 Loss from operations (31,596 (15,292 (63,683 (24,233 Loss on issuance of convertible loan notes (20,666 (53,967 Gain (loss) on fair value of derivative liability 42,033 (14,869 Gain on fair value of public warrant liabilities 4,930 10,863 Loss on fair value of Forward Purchase Agreement (19,776 (36,480 Gain on fair value of exchangeable right liability 3,014 9,994 Loss on fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements, including related party of nil and $2,249 and nil and $2,656, respectively (3,360 (4,632 Interest expense (1,274 (2,455 (2,517 (4,317 Other expense, net (10,596 (6 (13,721 (85 (Loss) income before income taxes (55,298 254 (95,544 (102,103 Income tax expense (95 (191 Net (loss) income (55,393 254 (95,735 (102,103 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency exchange translation adjustment 9,826 255 12,809 (316 Total comprehensive (loss) income (45,567 509 (82,926 (102,419 Net (loss) income per common share basic (0.58 0.01 (1.01 (2.80 Net (loss) income per common share diluted (0.58 0.01 (1.01 (2.80 Weighted-average basic ordinary shares 95,165,493 36,463,696 94,739,215 36,463,696 Weighted-average diluted ordinary shares 95,165,493 39,343,859 94,739,215 36,463,696

Wejo Group Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss (95,735 (102,103 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash interest expense 1,804 2,245 Loss on issuance of convertible loans 53,967 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (4 Depreciation and amortization 2,114 2,155 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 2,691 Non-cash expense settled by issuance of commitment shares 3,000 Non-cash lease expense 250 Non-cash loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 13,856 (96 Loss on fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements 4,632 Loss on fair value of derivative liability 14,869 Gain on fair value of warrant liabilities (10,863 Loss on fair value of Forward Purchase Agreement 36,480 Gain on fair value of exchangeable right liability (9,994 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,624 79 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,127 2,795 Accounts payable 2,586 2,547 Operating lease liability (246 Other assets (660 Other long-term liability Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,527 (358 Income tax provision (424 Net cash used in operating activities (45,111 (19,272 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (186 (251 Development of internal software (1,409 (1,250 Net cash used in investing activities (1,595 (1,501 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible loans, net of transaction costs 16,222 Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of transaction costs 3,284 Payment of issuance costs of convertible loans (1,004 Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 17,265 Payment of transaction costs (2,148 Payment of issuance costs of long-term debt (638 Repayment of other loan (84 Proceeds from issuance of related party debt 35 Payment of deferred financing costs (400 Settlement of Forward Purchase Agreement 2,395 Repayment of related party debt (10,000 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,531 21,396 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,117 231 Net (decrease) increase in cash (45,292 854 Cash at beginning of period 67,322 14,421 Cash at end of period 22,030 15,275 Non-cash financing and investing activities Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable 93 45 Transaction costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,329 Convertible notes issued through settlement of accounts payable and recognition of prepaid revenue share costs 4,832 Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability 3,326 Deferred offering costs included in accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,404

Wejo Group Limited Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income (55,393 254 (95,735 (102,103 Income tax expense 95 191 (Loss) income before income taxes (55,298 254 (95,544 (102,103 Interest expense 1,274 2,455 2,517 4,317 Loss on issuance of convertible loan notes 20,666 53,967 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liability (42,033 14,869 Gain on fair value of public warrant liabilities (4,930 (10,863 Loss on fair value of Forward Purchase Agreement 19,776 36,480 Gain on fair value of exchangeable right liability (3,014 (9,994 Loss on fair value of Advanced Subscription Agreements 3,360 4,632 Other expense, net 10,596 6 13,721 85 Loss from operations (31,596 (15,292 (63,683 (24,233 Add (Subtract): Depreciation and amortization 1,016 1,130 2,114 2,155 Transaction Costs 4,801 Stock compensation 1,695 2,691 Adjusted EBITDA (28,885 (14,162 (54,077 (22,078

