Aite-Novarica Group Announces Winners of the 2022 Fraud & AML Impact Awards

Aite-Novarica Group recognizes innovative fraud and AML solution providers leveraging best-in-class technology at an awards presentation during this year's Financial Crime Forum.

Boston, MA, Aug. 15, 2022 taking place September 18 and 19, 2022, recognize and celebrate the industry's leading and impactful fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) innovations.

In its second year, the Fraud & AML Impact Awards program identifies the organizations and vendors whose new and disruptive financial crime solutions and capabilities more effectively and efficiently counter escalating financial crime threats. Award recipients and their innovations are bringing the financial services industry one step closer to triumphing over fraud, money laundering, and other illicit activity.

The 2022 winners for Fraud Innovation are:?

Best Authentication Innovation - Pindrop

Best Orchestration Innovation - Citi

Best Digital Identity Verification Innovation - Bottomline

Best Transaction Fraud Monitoring and Decisioning Innovation - Feedzai and Lloyds Banking Group

The 2022 winners for AML Innovation are:

Best AML Transaction Monitoring Innovation - Napier

Best Know Your Customer/Business Innovation - Encompass Corporation

Best Financial Crime Investigation and Reporting Innovation - Quantifind

Best Sanctions/Watchlist Screening Innovation - LexisNexis Risk Solutions

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation

Competitive advantage?

Market need?

Financial crime risk mitigation

Impact on customer experience and operational efficiency

Integration and scalability

Future roadmap

"Organized crime continues to attack financial services firms and consumers, always finding new and clever ways to circumvent their defenses. Legacy approaches are less effective at keeping pace with, and adapting to, the escalating threat landscape," says Chuck Subrt, Fraud & AML Practice Director at Aite-Novarica Group. "Fraud and AML executives recognize the imperative for more innovative tools that can drive meaningful intelligence, smarter decision-making, and better outcomes," he explains.

The winners were selected by a global panel of both internal and independent experts on fraud and AML. The identification of any Aite-Novarica Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite-Novarica Group of any vendor, product, or service.



To request additional information about Aite-Novarica Group's Fraud & AML Impact Awards, please contact us at?pr@aite-novarica.com.?



About Financial Crime Forum:

Chaos and uncertainty spell opportunity for criminals, and organized crime rings continue to exploit the vulnerabilities exposed by the pandemic. As the global ecosystem gradually moves toward a new normal, financial services firms must rapidly adjust to emerging fraud and financial crime attack vectors. The Fifth Annual Aite-Novarica Group Financial Crime Forum features executives from leading financial services firms alongside a panel of experts from Aite-Novarica Group, as they present their latest research and insights on fraud mitigation, authentication, and AML trends and techniques. Learn more about the Financial Crime Forum here.

About Aite-NovaricaGroup:

Aite-Novarica Group is an advisory firm providing mission-critical insights on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations to hundreds of banks, insurers, payments providers, and investment firms-as well as the technology and service providers that support them. Comprising former senior technology, strategy, and operations executives as well as experienced researchers and consultants, our experts provide actionable advice to our client base, leveraging deep insights developed via our extensive network of clients and other industry contacts. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitterand LinkedIn.