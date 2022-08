Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Advance United Holdings Inc. (CSE: AUHI) (FSE: 9I0) (the "Company" or "Advance United") is pleased to announce the Company received approval from OTC Markets Group for the Company to be crosslisted and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") as of August 11, 2022.

The Company's ticker symbol is AUHIF.

Stock information and the Company trading information can be found here: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AUHIF/overview

The Company has worked over the past nine months to implement the necessary financial and corporate governance required to meet the listing requirements of the OTCQB.

The Company's Board of Directors believe that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting, compliance, and quality standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and provides investors improved visibility to support trading decisions.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group and is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer and as an Alternative Trading System (ATS).

"We are pleased to report and privileged to receive approval for Advance United to be listed on the OTCQB." States James Atkinson, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company. "Listing our shares on the OTCQB is an important part of our strategy as we actively expand our operations in the United States. With its stringent compliance and quality standards, OTCQB provides us improved visibility to the investment community and facilitates broader access to capital to drive development of both our portfolio of properties and our AU Marketplace."

About Advance United Holdings

Advance United, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is also traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange in Canada under the symbol "AUHI" and the Börse Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany under the symbol "9I0".

Advance United brings an entirely different approach to the mining industry. We don't mine. Rather, we've acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and are increasing their value through the application of modern technology. We have a growing pipeline of similar properties that we are looking to acquire. And now we've launched the Au Marketplace. A first of its kind digital platform that connects owners of mineral commodities and deposits with developers and producers.

We are involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past projects - with no intent to bring them back into production or to mine them ourselves. Our expertise is in identifying and acquiring undervalued properties with significant historical work, which were uneconomic at the time, but we believe have economic value at today's prices.

We fund the development of re-working historic data and applying modern technology to underwrite new qualified reports, document quantifiable resources and reserves to current standards, thereby recognizing the current value.

Our purpose is to bring immediate and long-term value to our partners and shareholders while seeking to eliminate exploration risk, so that we can all advance united in the shortest possible time frame.

For additional information about us, our projects, or to find out how you can list your project in the Au Marketplace, visit www.advanceunited.ca.

Contact Information

James Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO

Email: jim.atkinson@advanceunited.ca

Tel: (647) 278-7502

Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the trading of the Company's securities and the focus of the Company's business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's ability to increase the value of its current and future mineral exploration properties and, in connection therewith, any long-term shareholder value, the Company's ability to mitigate or eliminate exploration risk, and the Company's intention to develop a portfolio of historic gold properties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will continue its business as described above. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and other periodic filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133843