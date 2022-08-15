Polystyrene Packaging Market to Expand by 1.5x, Surpassing US$ 35.5 Bn by 2032 amid Rising Demand from Food & Beverage Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expansion of Plastic Industry to Push Polystyrene Packaging Demand in the U.S. India polystyrene packaging market will create an incremental opportunity of US$13.4 Bn by the end of 2032. Nearly 32% of Polystyrene Packaging Sales to be Contributed by Food & Beverage Industry. The polystyrene cups are likely to be the fastest-growing product type in the worldwide polystyrene packaging market.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the polystyrene packaging market is expected to gain immense traction, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032. Sales are expected to increase from US$ 23 Bn in 2022 to US$ 35.5 Bn in 2032. This is due to its ability to adapt based on the different requirements. Transparency that is product visibility plays an important role in various industries such as food, healthcare, and others.

The polystyrene packaging offers product visibility which attracts the end users amid growing trend of transparency and clean label. Also, the polystyrene packaging extends the shelf-life of the product by keeping the product fresh. This is expected to surge the demand for the same in food industry.

Polystyrene is a polymer, which is made out of stringing styrene together. Styrene can be manufactured from petroleum or it is also naturally found in many food items. Expanded polystyrene is a type of polystyrene, which is environmentally friendly and is also recyclable. Manufacturers are focusing on polystyrene packaging due to various advantages like being cost-effective, and adaptive, also helps in maintaining food items fresher and it provides clarity to the product as it is transparent.

As a result, polystyrene material is used due to various properties and it also helps in reducing food-borne illnesses. Its property of maintaining food fresh has increased the demand for polystyrene packaging as it helps restaurants and online delivery services in maintaining the qualified food items and end-users could be made satisfied.

Key Takeaways from Global Polystyrene Packaging Market

Sales of cups segment are expected to increase 1.9x by the end of 2032 due to increasing demand for polystyrene cups in food & beverage sector.

In terms of end-use, the food & beverage industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

South Asia and East Asia are estimated as lucrative markets for polystyrene packaging

and are estimated as lucrative markets for polystyrene packaging India is expected to dominate the South Asia polystyrene market on the back of expansion of pharmaceutical industry.

"Polystyrene, from which EPS foam is made have properties like compressive strength, tensile strength, and thermal insulation. This is expected to gain traction in a multitude of industries, including food & beverage and pharmaceutical in the upcoming decade." - Comments FMI analyst

Increased Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Polystyrene Packaging Market

As per FMI, healthcare and pharma both are revenue-generating industries. Polystyrene is a material with properties of stability, versatility and insulation used for packaging healthcare-related materials. In the pharmaceutical industry, reliability and freshness are important and polystyrene helps in maintaining them.

Polystyrene also helps in preventing contamination, which is very important for the pharma industry. Hence, the increased demand for pharma materials is driving the polystyrene packaging market and the trend is likely to continue over the next decade.

Global Polystyrene Packaging Market Landscape

ACH Foam Technologies, Alpek SAB de CV, Jackon, Monotez, Sunpor Kunststoff, Styrochem, Versalis, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corp, Huhtamaki Oyj, Rogers Foam, NEFAB GROUP, Huebach Corporation, and Ohishi Sangyo Co.,Ltd.

Global Polystyrene Packaging Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market for polystyrene packaging market by materials (foam and plastic), by product (bowls, cups, bags, pouches, wraps & films, boxes & clamshell and plates & trays), by end use industry (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, automotive, aerospace and consumer goods), across seven regions.

Global Polystyrene Packaging Market by Category

By Material, Global Polystyrene Packaging Market is Segmented as:

Foam

Plastic

By Product, Global Polystyrene Packaging Market is Segmented as:

Bowls

Cups

Bags

Pouches

Wraps & Films

Boxes & Clamshell

Plates & Trays

By End Use Industry, Global Polystyrene Packaging Market is Segmented as:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Electrical & Electronics

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

By Region, Global Polystyrene Packaging Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

& Oceania

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

