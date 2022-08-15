The United Kingdom's most energy-intensive manufacturers, already exempt from 85% of the contributions paid by other companies for green incentive schemes, could be spared from them entirely, according to a new consultation exercise.The UK government is considering exempting energy-intensive industry from having to contribute toward the costs of the nation's renewables subsidy schemes. Businesses such as steelmakers, paper mills, glass, ceramics, and cement companies are already exempt from up to 85% of the costs passed onto all commercial entities to fund national programs such as the contracts-for-difference ...

