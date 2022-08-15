Awakn enters the U.S. addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed a licensing partnership agreement with Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) ("Revitalist"), one of the largest publicly listed U.S. based ketamine wellness-clinic chains. The agreement will enable Revitalist to treat clients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD.

Awakn's proprietary treatment was developed and validated in a Phase II a/b trial. The results of the trial were published in January 2022 in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The trial delivered 86% abstinence over the six-months post treatment versus 2% pre-trial. The current standard of care has an approximate 25% abstinence rate over the same timeframe.

Under the terms of the license agreement, Awakn will provide access to its proprietary therapeutics and training to Revitalist practitioners, and in return, Revitalist will pay Awakn an annual fee and a revenue share per treatment.

The U.S. alcohol and substance addiction treatment industry is significant with 14,000+ treatment facilities across the country generating more than $35bn in revenue, even with its low efficacy rates. Awakn aims to improve performance of this industry by providing clinic operators with access to an efficient and effective treatment option under license.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn CEO commented, "Our partnership agreement with Revitalist adds an additional revenue stream for Awakn in our licensing partnerships' business, and importantly brings us into a new, and key territory - the United States. This puts Awakn in the relatively unique position of being a biotech with commercialization activity across both multiple revenue streams and geographic territories. We look forward to on-boarding more partners in the coming months, and to providing hope to addiction sufferers for whom current treatments are just not working."

Kathryn Walker, Revitalist CEO commented, "The current standard of care for AUD - and most addiction disorders - is insufficient, leaving many people, as well as their loved ones, suffering. Now, for the first time in the United States, these individuals are able to access this promising treatment to help them remain in remission of their addictive behaviors. We look forward to incorporating Awakn's ketamine-assisted therapy protocols into our offering across our clinical properties."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

About Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) is one of the largest publicly listed, ketamine focused clinic operations operating in the United States. Each clinic enables access to psychedelic medicine, vitamin infusions and other lifestyle optimization services provided by medical and behavioral professionals. Since opening their first clinic in 2018, Revitalist has provided thousands of ketamine infusions through its network of 9 clinics operating in 6 states. Its founder and CEO, Kathryn Walker, works as a lead provider in the psychedelic space as an advanced behavioral and medical provider. For additional information please visit Revitalist.com.

