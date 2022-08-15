Anzeige
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
15.08.2022
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Appointment of New Director

15 August 2022

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Director

As part of the ongoing process of refreshment described in the Company's Annual Report & Accounts, the Board of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Jo Parfrey as an independent, non-executive Director of the Company, with effect from Thursday, 1 September 2022.

Ms Parfrey, a Chartered Accountant, is a non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, of Henderson International Income Trust plc, and a non-executive Director of Octopus AIM VCT. She is also a non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, of Start Codon Limited and IESO Digital Health Limited and the non-executive Chair of Babraham Research Campus Limited. Jo was formerly a non-executive Director of Guy's and St Thomas' Enterprises Limited and of LGV Capital Partners Limited.

On appointment, Ms Parfrey will be a member of the Company's Audit & Risk Committee, the Nominations Committee and the Management Engagement & Remuneration Committee.

The Chairman of Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC, Doug McCutcheon, commented:

"My fellow Directors and I are delighted to welcome Jo to the Board. Her financial, investment management and life sciences experience will be a valuable addition to the Board's future deliberations."

Ms Parfrey's appointment will be proposed to shareholders for election at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in July 2023.

Ms Parfrey currently holds no ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13R(2) to (6).

- ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Mark PopeFrostrow Capital LLP020 3 008 4913
