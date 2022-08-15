WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

15 August 2022

LEI: 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82

WINCANTON plc ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Grant of Nil-Cost Option Awards

Wincanton plc, a leading supply chain partner for UK business, announces the following nil-cost option award over Ordinary 10p Shares in the Company, granted under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"s).

Performance measures for awards granted in 2022 will be based on 50% TSR relative to an appropriate comparator group, and 50% EPS growth.

The vesting date applying to each award is the third anniversary of the Award date. The Award for Mr Hinton is subject to a holding period, ending on the fifth anniversary of the Award date.

PDMR Total number of options granted Type of Plan Tom Hinton 113,287 Nil-Cost Option Award

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tom Hinton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Wincanton plc Identification code ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options over 113,287 Ordinary 10p Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price

£3.8133 Volume

113,287 d) Aggregated information N/A e) Date of the transaction 15 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

- ENDS -

About Wincanton

Wincanton is a leading British supply chain solutions company. The Group provides business critical services including storage, handling and distribution; high volume eFulfilment; retailer 'dark stores'; two-person home delivery; fleet and transport management; and network optimisation for many of the UK's best-known companies.

It is active across a range of markets including food and consumer goods; retail and manufacturing; eCommerce; the public sector; major infrastructure; building materials; fuel; and defence. With almost 100 years' heritage, Wincanton's 20,300-strong team operates from more than 170 sites across the country, responsible for 8,500 vehicles.

