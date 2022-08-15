DJ Hardman & Co: Q&A on Chesnara Plc (CSN) Conservatrix acquisition boosts AuA and cash flow with capacity for more

Conservatrix acquisition boosts AuA and cash flow with capacity for more

Chesnara plc (CSN) is the topic of conversation when Dr Brian Moretta, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Brian discusses its recent acquisition in the Netherlands, a life insurer known as Conservatrix, the background to Conservatrix going into bankruptcy, the terms of the acquisition, the returns and the outlook for the company.

Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe.

