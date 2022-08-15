Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 823212 ISIN: DE0008232125 Ticker-Symbol: LHA 
Xetra
15.08.22
17:35 Uhr
6,734 Euro
+0,146
+2,22 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,7136,74718:09
6,7166,74918:09
Dow Jones News
15.08.2022 | 16:16
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Hardman & Co: Q&A on Chesnara Plc (CSN) Conservatrix acquisition boosts AuA and cash flow with capacity for more

DJ Hardman & Co: Q&A on Chesnara Plc (CSN) Conservatrix acquisition boosts AuA and cash flow with capacity for more

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co: Q&A on Chesnara Plc (CSN) Conservatrix acquisition boosts AuA and cash flow with capacity for more 15-Aug-2022 / 14:45 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Analyst interview | Financials

Q&A with Brian Moretta on Chesnara plc |

Conservatrix acquisition boosts AuA and cash flow with capacity for more

Chesnara plc (CSN) is the topic of conversation when Dr Brian Moretta, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Brian discusses its recent acquisition in the Netherlands, a life insurer known as Conservatrix, the background to Conservatrix going into bankruptcy, the terms of the acquisition, the returns and the outlook for the company.

Chesnara plc is an established Life and Pensions Consolidator in the UK and Europe.

Listen to the interview here

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Brian Moretta 
London                         bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44 (0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1420619 15-Aug-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420619&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2022 09:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.