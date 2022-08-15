Conveyance of Citycon Oyj's own shares for payment of reward earned under incentive programme

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release15 August 2022 at 17:15 hrs

ESPOO, Finland, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj has on 15 August 2022 conveyed in total 7,500 own shares held by the company in a directed share issue without consideration to one key person for payment of rewards earned under CFO Restricted Share Plan 2021-2024 in accordance with the terms and conditions of said plan.



On 22 March 2022, Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors decided on the repurchase and conveyance of an aggregate maximum number of 441,341 of its own shares in several separate transactions to implement payments of reward earned under incentive programmes. The conveyance of shares is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 22 March 2022.



The shares were conveyed and registered in the recipient's book-entry account on 15 August 2022, after which they entitle their holder to dividend and other shareholder rights.



Further details concerning the company's CFO Restricted Share Plan 2021-2024 are available on the company's website.The company does not hold any of its own shares after the conveyance.CITYCON OYJFor further information, please contact:Sakari JärveläVice President, Corporate Finance and Investor RelationsTel. +358 50 387 8180sakari.jarvela@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

