DENTSU GROUP

Dentsu has had a strong Q222, reporting organic revenue growth of 8.2% (7.9% including Russia). Customer Transformation & Technology (CT&T) is the main engine of growth and represents 32.3% of group net revenue, up from 31.5% in Q122. We would expect this segment to be more resilient should a deteriorating H222 macro environment stall advertising momentum. Management is now guiding to the top end of the previously cited 4-5% revenue growth range and we have edged our forecasts ahead, with earnings also set to benefit from a lower tax charge than expected. The shares have outperformed the peer set in the year-to-date, narrowing the discount at which they trade to 12% on current year EV/EBITDA.

