Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - MIDOS Development Group revealed today their plans dedicated to investing and developing in the Los Angeles real estate market for the long term. The goal of this new initiative is to provide access to real estate investment opportunities to investors and help remedy the housing shortage in the Los Angeles area by developing projects that can accommodate individuals looking to rent out units.

The investing plans promulgated by the company recently are fixated on the real estate market in Los Angeles, especially ground-up apartment buildings which are their specialty. Those plans contain the intention of developing new apartment complexes in the LA area like "Robinson", "Bellevue" & "Berendo", which are all already in development. That also includes a recent project publicized by the company back in April "The Mansfield" which is located in the West Adams area proximate to multiple new retail shops and developments.





MIDOS Development Group

The company is developing multiple properties, with plans to continue buying and developing projects in Los Angeles in the upcoming years. Most of their current projects are 20-100 unit apartment developments with many amenities to accommodate individuals looking to move in the near future. Most of these projects have targeted exit plans of 5 to 10 years for investors working with MIDOS.

MIDOS benefits from the fact that the company is a self-performing general contractor with inside knowledge as to what locations can provide the highest profitability and any relevant information to the development and success of a project.

During a recent interview, Joseph Fine, Co-Founder of MIDOS Development Group had this to say, "Through our development and construction company, we've been able to complete over 500 construction projects in the five years we've been in business. We've essentially been able to build and renovate these properties and provide housing to more than 500 people in Los Angeles."

Jake Heller, the Director of Operations of MIDOS also commented, "MIDOS embraces new technologies and efficiencies to successfully execute projects. Our goal with each project that MIDOS develops or acquires is to strengthen the infrastructure and communities in which they reside."

About MIDOS

MIDOS Development Group, founded by David Hirsch and Joseph Fine, is a Los Angeles-based firm with extensive experience in development and construction. MIDOS aspires to be Los Angeles' premier developer, with the drive and vision needed to sustain its rapid growth and success. By upholding values like innovation, discipline, and efficiency to high standards, the company tailors its performance to produce the desired result. Naming efficiency as its driving force, the firms' management claims they are always looking for ways to improve and be more efficient in everything they do. MIDOS takes pride in its ability to apply its unwavering commitment to excellence, determination, and accountability to all of its development projects.

Visit www.midosdevelopment.com to learn more about their services.

Media Contact:

MIDOS Development Group

Mateen Zar

Mzar@midosdevelopment.com

www.midosdevelopment.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133576