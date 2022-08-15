Groundbreaking art agency Glimpses of Art announces inaugural exhibition in London

Featuring renowned artists including Floria Sigismondi, Sandro Kopp and Apollonia Saintclair

Exhibition will take place in Shoreditch, 347 Old Street, London from 11-17 October

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 30 international artists, innovative art agency Glimpses of Art ("Glimpses") has announced its debut exhibition in London. Glimpses is the first art agency to have an exhibition consisting of more than 90% women and non-binary artists, and the exhibition will promote artists' freedom of expression and exploration of identity.

The exhibition will feature works by acclaimed artists including Floria Sigismondi, who has directed episodes of Daredevil, The Handmaid's Tale and American Gods, as well as music videos by David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, and Dua Lipa; the prolific painter and The French Dispatch visual artist Sandro Kopp who explores the intersection of classical painting with digital technology; Apollonia Saintclair, erotic illustrator who published multiple art books and collaborated with magazines like Vogue, Dazed, Juxtapoz and Vice.

The exhibition will also showcase works by up-and-coming digital artists such as Kamil, Cymoonv, KamaGang, Serwah Attafuah and Gucci collaborator Sasha Katz. Johnny Hostile, frequent collaborator with Jehnny Beth and touring musician for Nick Cave, will also display his unconventional gaze on photography.

Founded by a diverse group of curators and investors, Glimpses is an artist-led model which provides creators with greater rewards for their own work and challenges censorship.

The upcoming exhibition is curated by Auronda Scalera and Lidia Ravviso of Glimpses, Director of the Infinity Art Museum and Artistic Director of the film festival UNCENSORED respectively.

The gallery will contain a mix of paintings, photographs, sculptures, illustrations and NFT art.

The debut exhibition will run from 11th to 17th October at Shoreditch, 347 Old Street, London. The featured art will be available for sale on Glimpses' website following the exhibition.

Joint curators Lidia Ravviso (Artistic Director at Uncensored) and Auronda Scalera (Director of the Infinity Museum) said: "It is incredibly exciting to finally announce our upcoming London exhibition and the debut for the Glimpses model. We have curated an impressive collection of artworks and are thrilled to showcase the many talented artists who have taken part to question convention and censorship. We hope that the exhibition will stimulate and challenge visitors and help give them a new perspective on what identity means to them."