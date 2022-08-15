Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), the leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today Amesite Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit.

Event:Q3 Investor Summit

Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022

Presentation: August 17 @ 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3Q4xcU34SSSNQ2J5CZz_cw

• 1x1s will be available for qualified investors

• The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Complimentary Investor Registration

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.io/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Christine Petraglia

TraDigital IR

(917) 633-8980

christine@tradigitalir.com

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133662