Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2022) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) today announced that management will give a live corporate update on August 16 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT hosted by 6ix.

Join CEO and Chairman Mark Jarvis, as he discusses the implications of the recently announced joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation. Read the news release about the Giga & MC JV announcement on www.gigametals.com. A live Q&A will follow the presentation and a recording of the panel will be available after the event on 6ix.com.

Webinar Date: August 16, 2022 at 11 am ET / 8 am PT

Register here: https://my.6ix.com/lleiZtut

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage. The Company's core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is the only undeveloped Canadian nickel project of this scale that is focused on the battery market rather than the steel market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, CEO

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

