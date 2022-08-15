WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights:

Revenue double digit growth compared to same periods last year

IT Authorities awarded new MSP contract by a leading U.S. beverage bottler for three years with a total contract value of $2.6 million

Soft-ex Communication launched its Three Analyst platform with Three UK, a connectivity company that covers 99% of the UK mobile users with its combined 3G and 4G networks

Executed more than $53.2 million in contract actions during the second quarter of 2022

Awarded a $73.4 million task order award from the U.S. Coast Guard under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Management Services 2.0 BPA

Increased working capital line of credit to $7.0 million

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues grew 16% to $23.1 million

Managed Services revenue increased to $6.7 million

Gross margin was 14%

Net loss totaled $(13.8) million, or a loss of $(1.58) per diluted share which reflects a $16.3 million goodwill impairment charge recorded during the second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $6,000

Six Month 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues grew 12% to $45.5 million

Managed Services revenue decreased by $0.9 million to $14.0 million

Gross margin was 16%

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $350,000

Net loss totaled $(14.2) million, or a loss of $(1.62) per diluted share which reflects a $16.3 million goodwill impairment charge recorded during the second quarter

As of June 2022, cash and cash equivalents equaled $7.2 million

Management Commentary

"It has been encouraging times here at WidePoint, as we see macroeconomic headwinds subside and are recognizing customer opportunities that have been pushed to the right from the past several quarters," said WidePoint CEO, Jin Kang. "Our business development pipeline has significantly increased, and we expect to recognize these deals over the coming months. Additionally, in order to ensure we're operating in the most efficient manner, we've recently made strategic organizational shifts within our corporate infrastructure to further streamline and consolidate roles and responsibilities with the goal of enhancing internal communications, improving synergies, minimizing costs, and increasing our profits. We remain steadfast and diligent in executing our plan for profitable growth through organic and inorganic means and are confident in our corporate trajectory and our ability to capture the momentum we're generating."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

June 30 June 30 ( In millions, except per per share amounts) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue $ 23.1 $ 20.0 Gross Profit 3.3 3.9 Gross Profit Margin 14 % 20 % Operating Expenses 20.9 4.0 (Loss) income from Operations (17.6 ) (0.1 ) Net (loss) Income (13.8 ) (0.2 ) Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) (1.58 ) (0.02 ) Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) (1.58 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.006 $ 0.5

Six Month 2022 Financial Summary

June 30 June 30 ( In millions, except per per share amounts) 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue $ 45.5 $ 40.6 Gross Profit 7.2 8.7 Gross Profit Margin 16 % 21 % Operating Expenses 25.5 8.1 (Loss) income from Operations (18.3 ) 0.6 Net (loss) Income (14.2 ) 0.4 Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) (1.62 ) 0.04 Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) (1.62 ) 0.04 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.4 $ 1.8

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2022, the company expects revenues to range between $92 million - $98 million and Adjusted EBITDA to range between $2.5 million - $3.5 million. However, it is guiding toward the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA range.

Share Repurchase Program

WidePoint has currently paused the repurchase program to preserve its cash balance, as it looks to invest back into the technology and prepare for potential acquisitions. Longer-term, the company still intends to leverage the buyback program when deemed appropriate.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

WidePoint uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, to enable it to analyze its performance and financial condition. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) NET (LOSS) INCOME (1) $ (13,759,000 ) $ (205,000 ) $ (14,152,000 ) $ 381,000 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to EBITDA Depreciation and amortization 581,000 374,000 1,132,000 744,000 Income tax (benefit) provision (3,241,000 ) 73,000 (3,291,000 ) 96,000 Interest income (4,000 ) - (11,000 ) (3,000 ) Interest expense 63,000 69,000 126,000 140,000 EBITDA (16,360,000 ) 311,000 (16,196,000 ) 1,358,000 Other adjustments to reconcile EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Provision for doubtful accounts - (24,000 ) - (24,000 ) Goodwill impairment charge 16,277,000 - 16,277,000 Stock-based compensation expense 89,000 244,000 269,000 427,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,000 $ 531,000 $ 350,000 $ 1,785,000

(1) Net loss includes a non-cash reduction of expenses for the change in the fair value of contingent consideration of $ 301,000 and $666,000 in the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

WidePoint uses adjusted EBITDA as supplemental non-GAAP measure of performance. WidePoint defines EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain amounts included in EBITDA. WidePoint is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA in reliance on the "unreasonable efforts" exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense. In this regard, WidePoint does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to GAAP net income, due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because certain deductions for non-GAAP exclusions used to calculate projected net income may vary significantly based on actual events, WidePoint is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income at this time. The amounts of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income being materially less than is indicated by estimated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as our plans, objectives and expectations for our business operations and financial performance and condition that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "could," "due," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "positioned," "predict," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and our management's beliefs and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including, the ability to achieve expected benefits from the acquisition of ITA, the ability to achieve the financial outlook included herein, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the impact of any supply chain interruptions; our ability to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to sustain profitability and positive cash flows; our ability to gain market acceptance for our products; our ability to win new contracts, execute contract extensions and expansion of services of existing contracts; our ability to compete with companies that have greater resources than us; our ability to penetrate the commercial sector to expand our business; our ability to retain key personnel; and the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2022. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,192,085 $ 6,479,980 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $45,023 and $62,988 in 2022 and 2021, respectively 12,424,600 12,536,584 Unbilled accounts receivable 7,883,179 10,937,415 Other current assets 2,789,387 3,194,009 Total current assets 30,289,251 33,147,988 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 1,152,890 841,133 Lease right of use asset, net 5,059,331 6,273,211 Intangible assets, net 6,360,252 6,228,886 Goodwill 5,811,578 22,088,578 Deferred tax assets, net 8,295,569 5,127,482 Other long-term assets 2,787,302 1,782,060 Total assets $ 59,756,173 $ 75,489,338 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 14,691,477 $ 10,263,015 Accrued expenses 9,810,349 12,344,426 Deferred revenue 1,963,276 2,280,894 Current portion of lease liabilities 634,479 794,175 Current portion of contingent consideration - 358,000 Total current liabilities 27,099,581 26,040,510 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,015,198 6,025,691 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 380,000 1,347,000 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 367,503 400,142 Total liabilities 32,862,282 33,813,343 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 2,045,714 shares issued and none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 8,725,476 and 8,842,026 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8,726 8,842 Additional paid-in capital 100,934,729 101,424,922 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (381,275 ) (241,586 ) Accumulated deficit (73,668,289 ) (59,516,183 ) Total stockholders' equity 26,893,891 41,675,995 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,756,173 $ 75,489,338

WIDEPOINT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) REVENUES $ 23,057,354 $ 19,983,420 $ 45,493,781 $ 40,634,263 COST OF REVENUES (including amortization and depreciation of $306,938, $120,250, $594,456, and $239,333, respectively) 19,737,710 15,991,159 38,277,412 31,926,123 GROSS PROFIT 3,319,644 3,992,261 7,216,369 8,708,140 OPERATING EXPENSES Sales and marketing 562,623 533,528 1,137,792 1,015,827 General and administrative expenses (including share-based compensation of $89,385, $243,821, $269,126 and $426,663, respectively) 3,817,316 3,267,587 7,562,545 6,575,249 Goodwill impairment 16,277,000 - 16,277,000 $ - Depreciation and amortization 274,088 253,857 538,449 504,748 Total operating expenses 20,931,027 4,054,972 25,515,786 8,095,824 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (17,611,383 ) (62,711 ) (18,299,417 ) 612,316 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 4,158 192 10,728 2,567 Interest expense (62,826 ) (69,290 ) (126,347 ) (140,306 ) Other income 669,990 2 971,003 2,498 Total other income (expense) 611,322 (69,096 ) 855,384 (135,241 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (17,000,061 ) (131,807 ) (17,444,033 ) 477,075 INCOME TAX (BENEFIT) PROVISION (3,240,852 ) 72,924 (3,291,927 ) 96,382 NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (13,759,209 ) $ (204,731 ) $ (14,152,106 ) $ 380,693 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (1.58 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.62 ) $ 0.04 BASIC WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 8,696,111 9,072,281 8,739,043 9,033,905 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ (1.58 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.62 ) $ 0.04 DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING 8,696,111 9,072,281 8,739,043 9,191,532

