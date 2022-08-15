GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Announces Strong Results for the Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and YTD

Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Solid Revenue Growth, Gross Profits and Gross Margins, Earnings and Free Cash Flow

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB) (together with its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as the "Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced results for the fiscal third quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2022. All amounts presented herein are rounded and represent approximations, accordingly.

Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and YTD Highlights

Revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, were $41.1 million and $123.6 million, up 8% and 15%, respectively, over the comparable fiscal 2021 periods.

Gross profits and gross margins were $16.5 million, or 40.1%, and $46.6 million, or 37.7%, for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively. These are up substantially, as compared to $13.8 million or 36.3% and $37.3 million or 34.7%, respectively, recorded for the same fiscal 2021 periods.

Net income for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, was $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and $20.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, respectively, up substantially from net losses reported for the comparable fiscal 2021 periods.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, was $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $8.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, respectively, excluding the effects of non-recurring, non-cash and/or other gain and loss items.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, was $4.1 million and $11.5 million, up 34% and 32%, respectively, over the comparable fiscal 2021 periods.

Free cash flow for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022 was $3.4 million and $7.6 million, respectively, up significantly compared with the comparable fiscal 2021 periods. As of June 30, 2022, cash balance of $17.5 million, borrowing availability on bank ABL of $14.3 million, net working capital of $26.5 million, current ratio of 3, shareholders' equity of $101.6 million and zero long term debt.

Net book value per share and net tangible book value per share of $0.89 and $0.25, respectively, as of June 30, 2022.

Discussion of 2022 Fiscal Third Quarter and YTD Results

Revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, were $41.1 million, and $123.6 million, up 8% and 15%, respectively, over the comparable 2021 periods. Contract staffing services contributed $33.1 million and $103.5 million, or 80% and 84% of revenue, respectively. Direct placement services contributed $8.0 million and $20.1 million, or 20% and 16% of revenue, respectively, for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022. The increases in contract staffing services revenues of $0.6 million and $8.6 million, or 2% and 9%, for the three and nine-months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, were primarily attributable to increased demand in our professional contract services markets as the negative effects of COVID-19 lessened and the U.S. economy and workforce continued on recovery paths toward pre-COVID-19 conditions.

Industrial staffing services revenues were $4.1 million and $11.9 million for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared with $3.8 million and $12.9 million for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. The decline of $1.0 million, or 8%, for the nine-months ended June 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to reoccurrences of adverse conditions associated with COVID-19 variants, which caused disruptions in the industrial markets we serve and resulting in a decrease in demand for our industrial staffing services. However, our industrial staffing services segment was able to increase its revenues 9% in the June 30, 2022 fiscal quarter compared to the June 2021 fiscal quarter.

Direct hire placement revenues for the three and nine-months ended June 30, 2022, were $8.0 million and $20.1 million, up 45% and 60%, respectively, as compared with $5.5 million and $12.6 million, for the three and nine-months ended June 30, 2021. The large increases in direct hire revenues were driven by several factors including continued volatility in the labor markets which created a stronger demand environment due to shortages in the workforce of highly skilled personnel. This drives businesses to fill many open positions with permanent employees, rather than contract employees. Also, the larger proportion of fully remote workers in the workforce today is causing many employers to favor permanent hires over contractors so that they may maintain direct access and control for purposes of security over their networks and other assets. GEE Group has been successful in meeting the increased demand for permanent placements and growing direct hire revenues across its information technology, finance and accounting and office support verticals utilizing existing highly skilled personnel and through aggressive hiring of experienced talent from within the recruitment industry.

Revenues from the combined professional contract staffing and direct hire placement services, which is comprised of staffing and solutions in the information technology, engineering, healthcare, and finance, accounting and office specialties, were $37.0 million and $111.6 million, and represented 90% of total revenue for both the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022. This compares to $34.2 million and $94.5 million, which represented 90% and 88% of total revenues, respectively, for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021.

Overall gross margins (including direct hire placement services) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, were 40.1% and 37.7%, respectively, compared with 36.3% and 34.7% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Combined professional and industrial contract services gross margins (excluding direct hire placement services) were 25.6% for both the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to 25.5% and 26.1% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The overall improvement in the Company's combined gross profit margin is largely due to the increases in and a resulting higher mix of direct hire revenues.

Professional contract staffing services gross margins (excluding direct placement services) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, were both 26.9%, compared with 26.8% and 26.2% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. The improvements in professional contract staffing services gross margins were primarily due to price increases associated with wage increases necessary to attract or retain contract services employees and the resulting increased spreads and margins. The Company's gross margins also were impacted by shifts in the amounts and mix of business towards higher end markets in terms of billing rates and margins.

Industrial contract staffing services gross margins for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, were 16.6% and 15.5%, respectively, compared with 15.4% and 25.2% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. The industrial contract staffing services gross margins for the nine-month period ended June 30, 2021, were materially impacted by charges or credits associated with changes in the estimated amounts of return premiums the Company is eligible to receive under the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation retrospectively rated insurance program. The industrial services gross margins normalized for the effects of these items were 15.5% and 14.8% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and both 14.9% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. The recent overall improvement in our industrial gross margins are the result of an increase in the mix of business with higher spreads and prices.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, increased $1.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively. SG&A expenses were 31.3% and 30.3% of revenues for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared with 29.2% and 27.7% for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. In addition to overall growth of the business, resulting in additional incentive compensation and bonuses, the increases in SG&A expenses and ratios, were affected by $0.8 million in charges associated with two former positions that were eliminated ($0.3 million during the three-month period ended June 30, 2022, and $0.5 million during an earlier quarter in fiscal 2022). In addition, an increase in bad debt expense associated with one of the Company's industrial staffing services customers ($0.4 million) and the settlement of a legal matter ($1.0 million) added to our SG&A in earlier quarters of fiscal 2022.

Income from operations for both the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, was $2.8 million and $4.0 million, respectively. Income from operations for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021, was $1.6 million and $4.2 million, respectively. In addition to the items discussed above under SG&A expenses, income from operations for the nine-months ended June 30, 2022, included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 million incurred in the first fiscal 2022 quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Net income for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, was $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and $20.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, as compared with net losses of $(0.9) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, and $(3.0) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022, was $3.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and $8.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted net income excludes the effects of non-recurring, non-cash and/or other gain or loss items, including gains from the forgiveness of PPP loans. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP adjusted Net Income (Loss), which is attached to and forms part of this press release).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, noncash stock and stock option expenses, acquisition, integration and restructuring expenses and gain on extinguishment of debt and other gains and losses (adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure) for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022 was $4.1 million and $11.5 million, up 34% and 32%, respectively, as compared with $3.1 million and $8.7 million for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021. (See Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, which is attached to and forms part of this press release).

Free cash flow (a non-GAAP financial measure) comprised of net cash flow from operating activities, less capital expenditures was $3.4 million and $7.6 million for the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2022. The substantial improvement in free cash flow is mainly due to the elimination of the Company's former high-cost debt following its recently completed financial restructuring. (See Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities to non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, which is attached to and forms part of this press release).

During the nine-month period ended June 30, 2022 (and fiscal 2022 first quarter ended December 31, 2021) the Company received forgiveness from the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") of four remaining PPP loans and accrued interest to GEE Group Inc. and its BMCH, Inc., SNI Companies, Inc. and Triad Personnel Services, Inc. operating subsidiaries, in the aggregate amount of $16.8 million, resulting in recognition of corresponding gains on the extinguishment of debt. During the three and nine-month periods ended June 30, 2021, the PPP loan and accrued interest to Company-subsidiary, Access Data Consulting Corporation, Triad Logistics, Inc., Triad Personnel Services, Inc. and Scribe Solutions, Inc., plus accrued interest, in the aggregate amount of $2.2 million, was forgiven by the SBA.

Management Comments

Derek E. Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group, commented, "The Company's financial results for the fiscal 2022 third quarter were strong, once again. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of solid revenue growth, accompanied by strong margins and earnings performance in addition to generating substantial free cash flow. We expect to continue to deliver profitable growth and cash earnings from operations on a consistent basis. So far in fiscal 2022, we have generated $7.6 million in free cash flow. At June 30, 2022, we had cash on hand of $17.5 million, plus availability under our bank ABL facility of $14.3 million and zero long term debt. Our current and anticipated future operating performance coupled with our liquidity places the Company in a great position to take advantage of future opportunities and to navigate successfully through any economic challenges.

Mr. Dewan added, "We are now in the final quarter of our fiscal 2022 year. I am particularly proud of our outstanding, dedicated and hard-working employees and associates. They continue to meet the ever-increasing demand of our customers for highly skilled permanent and contract workers, by leveraging our core strengths of outstanding client service and innovation by assimilating flexible employee work arrangements and integrating state of the art technology and recruitment tools into our service delivery platforms. GEE Group client service professionals will continue to recruit and deploy the best talent to fulfill customers' needs and have adapted to the "new normal" and the dynamic changes in the way our country works. We continue to see growing opportunities for the Company as the flexible, on-demand work force needs of corporate America remain strong. This labor environment bodes well for the Company and the staffing industry as a whole."

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Month Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,633 $ (937 ) Interest expense 96 539 Income taxes 96 (29 ) Depreciation 96 78 Amortization 720 1,015 Non-GAAP EBITDA 3,641 666 Non-cash stock compensation 169 231 Severance agreement 328 0 Gain on PPP loan forgiven 0 (1,957 ) Acquisition, integration & restructuring 12 4,163 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 4,150 $ 3,103

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Nine Month Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 20,388 $ (2,987 ) Non-cash stock compensation 468 835 Gains on PPP loans forgiven (16,773 ) (2,236 ) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge 2,150 0 Settlement of legal matter 975 0 Severance agreement 838 0 Acquisition, integration & restructuring 58 4,356 Other losses (gains) 0 (36 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ 8,104 $ (68 )

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Month Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,633 $ (937 ) Interest expense 96 539 Income taxes 96 (29 ) Depreciation 96 78 Amortization 720 1,015 Non-GAAP EBITDA 3,641 666 Non-cash stock compensation 169 231 Severance agreement 328 0 Gain on PPP loan forgiven 0 (1,957 ) Acquisition, integration & restructuring 12 4,163 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 4,150 $ 3,103

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Nine Month Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 20,388 $ (2,987 ) Interest expense 301 5,759 Income taxes 59 (307 ) Depreciation 276 228 Amortization 2,749 3,074 Non-GAAP EBITDA 23,773 5,767 Non-cash stock compensation 468 835 Gains on PPP loans forgiven (16,773 ) (2,236 ) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge 2,150 0 Settlement of legal matter 975 0 Severance agreement 838 0 Acquisition, integration & restructuring 58 4,356 Other losses (gains) 0 (36 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 11,489 $ 8,686

Reconciliation of Net Cash from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Three Month Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,435 $ (2,472 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (70 ) (56 ) Free Cash Flow $ 3,365 $ (2,528 )

Reconciliation of Net Cash from Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Nine Month Periods Ended June 30, (In thousands)

2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,818 $ (2,276 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (225 ) (68 ) Free Cash Flow $ 7,593 $ (2,344 )

GEE GROUP INC.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)







(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021









NET REVENUES:







Contract staffing services $ 33,087 $ 32,539 $ 103,516 $ 94,850 Direct hire placement services 8,026 5,529 20,073 12,579 NET REVENUES 41,113 38,068 123,589 107,429

Cost of contract services 24,612 24,242 76,992 70,115 GROSS PROFIT 16,501 13,826 46,597 37,314

Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,860 11,113 37,447 29,779 Depreciation expense 96 78 276 228 Amortization of intangible assets 720 1,015 2,749 3,074 Goodwill impairment charge - - 2,150 - INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 2,825 1,620 3,975 4,233 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (2,047 ) 16,773 (1,768 ) Interest expense (96 ) (539 ) (301 ) (5,759 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT) 2,729 (966 ) 20,447 (3,294 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 96 (29 ) 59 (307 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,633 $ (937 ) $ 20,388 $ (2,987 ) Gain on redeemed preferred stock NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 2,633 $ (937 ) $ 20,388 $ (2,987 )

BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.18 $ (0.07 ) DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.18 (0.07 )

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES: BASIC 114,100 92,354 114,100 42,563 DILUTED 115,642 92,354 115,609 42,563

GEE GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In Thousands)











June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 ASSETS











ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS











Cash $ 17,540 $ 9,947 Accounts receivable, less allowances ($ and $, respectively) 21,151 23,070 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 769 668 Total current assets 39,460 33,685 Property and equipment, net 1,034 765 Goodwill 61,293 63,443 Other intangible assets, net 12,005 14,754 Right-of-use assets 3,168 3,920 Other long-term assets 831 1,022 TOTAL ASSETS $ 117,791 $ 117,589 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 2,574 $ 2,257 Accrued compensation 5,921 6,413 Current Paycheck Protection Program loans - 16,741 Current operating lease liabilities 1,462 1,681 Other current liabilities 2,982 4,065 Total current liabilities 12,939 31,157 Deferred taxes 522 591 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,196 3,006 Other long-term liabilities 509 2,066 Total liabilities 16,166 36,820 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized - 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 114,100 shares at June 30, 2022 and 114,100 shares at September 30, 2021 111,884 111,416 Accumulated deficit (10,259 ) (30,647 ) Total shareholders' equity 101,625 80,769 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 117,791 $ 117,589

