Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Quarterly Revenue Increased to $7.1M, up 62% y/y

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, ended June 30, 2022.

"Recruiter.com delivered a strong quarter, growing revenues and margins while reducing operating expenses," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "Strong product market fit and solid hiring demand helped grow revenues by 62% y/y to $7.1 million and achieve 3.5% organic revenue growth sequentially."

"A sustained shift toward our software and on-demand services enabled our gross profit to more than double y/y to $2.9 million and expand our gross margin to 41.2%. During the quarter, we also focused on delivering operating efficiency, reducing our adjusted EBITDA loss to $397 thousand, a 70% sequential improvement. We are excited by the growth opportunities ahead of us and expect to cross the breakeven mark for positive adjusted EBIDTA before year-end."

Recent Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $7.1 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 62%, compared to revenue of $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Revenue growth was primarily driven by a 161% increase in the Recruiters on Demand business and continued growth in Software Subscriptions, which launched in 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million, a 107% increase compared to $1.4 million gross profit in the comparable period of 2021. The gross profit margin expanded to 41.2% compared to 32.8% a year ago. The increase reflects the continued shift in the Company's sales mix to its faster-growing and higher-margin businesses.

Announced advancements to Recruiter.com AI that keep employer needs top of mind. Upgrades include improved search capability, email outreach, and a new candidate tracker dashboard allowing employers to review each candidate's background in one integrated view. When paired with the Recruiter.com Recruiters On Demand service, the solution delivers qualified and engaged candidates that have been screened and are "ready to interview."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $7.1 million, an increase of $2.7 million or 61%, compared to revenue of $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.9 million, a 107% increase compared to $1.4 million gross profit in the comparable period of 2021. The gross profit margin expanded to 41.2% compared to 32.8% a year ago. The increase reflects the continued shift in the Company's sales mix to its faster-growing and higher-margin businesses.

Total operating expenses were $5.3 million, an increase of 36% compared to $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher sales and marketing, product development, general and administrative expense, and higher amortization of intangibles of $917,000 compared to $675,000 in the year-ago period.

Recruiter.com had a net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. The net loss in the second quarter of 2022 included non-cash depreciation and amortization expense of $917,000, bad debt expense of $345,000, and equity-based compensation expense of $669,000.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On June 30, 2022, Recruiter.com had $1.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, and accounts receivable, net, of $4.3 million. There were 14,915,682 common shares outstanding at quarter-end.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 15th

Time: 4:30 pm ET / / 1:30 pm PT

Register at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2765/46178

To access the conference by phone:

U.S. Dial-in: 877-545-0320

International Dial-in: 877-545-0320

Passcode: 413648

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict," "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Nicole Gallina

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

-Tables Follow-

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,713,660 $ 2,584,062 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,184,809 and $934,219, respectively 4,261,232 5,650,668 Accounts receivable - related parties - 49,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 393,211 546,079 Total current assets 6,368,103 8,829,842 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $3,463 and $2,982, respectively - 481 Intangible assets, net 8,579,904 9,741,832 Goodwill 7,683,198 7,718,842 Total assets $ 22,631,205 $ 26,290,997 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,336,078 $ 1,121,510 Accounts payable - related parties 25,931 163,672 Accrued expenses 1,378,696 1,285,339 Accrued compensation 900,162 1,551,162 Accrued interest 4,869 19,726 Contingent consideration for acquisitions - 578,591 Deferred payroll taxes 81,728 81,728 Other liabilities 17,333 17,333 Loans payable - current portion 3,862,052 1,712,387 Refundable deposit on preferred stock purchase 285,000 285,000 Customer advances 426,136 - Deferred revenue 523,631 746,449 Total current liabilities 8,841,616 7,562,897 Loans payable - long term portion 632,201 2,637,875 Total liabilities 9,473,817 10,200,772 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, Series E, $0.0001 par value; 775,000 shares authorized; 86,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 9 9 Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,851,146 and 14,566,420 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,486 1,457 Shares to be issued, 587,945 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 59 59 Additional paid-in capital 69,386,572 66,948,340 Accumulated deficit (56,230,738 ) (50,859,640 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 13,157,388 16,090,225 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 22,631,205 $ 26,290,997

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three and Six Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue (including related party revenue of $0, $0, $0 and $970, respectively) $ 7,112,450 $ 4,380,894 $ 13,981,103 $ 7,545,439 Cost of revenue (including related party costs of $0, $212,279, $0 and $417,540, respectively) 4,183,478 2,946,084 8,361,549 5,200,994 Gross profit 2,928,972 1,434,810 5,619,554 2,344,445 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 158,040 75,006 276,796 132,549 Product development (including related party expense of $0, $54,696, $16,771 and $112,684, respectively) 89,473 75,004 682,859 145,664 Amortization of intangibles 917,239 675,095 1,925,712 834,268 General and administrative (including share-based compensation expense of $669,047, $1,112,834, $2,404,064 and $1,615,241, respectively, and related party expenses of $0, $106,149, $19,825 and $232,781, respectively) 4,097,397 3,062,597 9,193,101 5,608,502 Total operating expenses 5,262,149 3,887,702 12,078,468 6,720,983 Loss from operations (2,333,177 ) (2,452,892 ) (6,458,914 ) (4,376,538 ) Other income (expenses): Interest expense (including related party interest expense of $0, $18,193, $0 and $30,466, respectively) (64,491 ) (1,592,822 ) (131,906 ) (3,020,410 ) Initial derivative expense - - - (3,585,983 ) Other income 3,713 - 14,527 - Change in fair value of derivative liability - 7,574,750 - 8,203,371 Gain on debt extinguishment 1,205,195 - 1,205,195 24,925 Grant income - - - 3,382 Net recognized gain (loss) on marketable securities - (757 ) - (534 ) Total other income (expenses) 1,144,417 5,981,171 1,087,816 1,624,751 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,188,760 ) 3,528,279 (5,371,098 ) (2,751,787 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net (Loss) income $ (1,188,760 ) $ 3,528,279 $ (5,371,098 ) $ (2,751,787 ) Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.99 $ (0.36 ) $ (0.89 ) Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.69 $ (0.36 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average common shares - basic 14,830,738 3,560,745 14,795,691 3,091,146 Weighted average common shares - diluted 14,830,738 5,879,481 14,795,691 3,091,146

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Six Months

Ended June 30, 2022 June 30,

2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net loss $ (5,371,098 ) $ (2,751,787 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 1,926,194 834,845 Bad debt expense 363,702 58,726 Gain on debt extinguishment (1,205,195 ) (24,925 ) Equity based compensation expense 2,404,064 1,615,241 Recognized loss on marketable securities - 534 Warrant modification expense 152,244 - Loan principal paid directly through grant - (2,992 ) Amortization of debt discount and debt costs - 2,486,111 Initial derivative expense - 3,585,983 Change in fair value of earn-out liability 26,604 - Factoring discount fee and interest on factoring agreement 45,413 - Change in fair value of derivative liability - (8,203,371 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 134,002 (2,032,275 ) Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable - related parties 49,033 (5,602 ) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,821 (186,329 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (357,932 ) 1,900,033 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable - related parties (137,741 ) 410,040 Increase in customer advances 426,136 - (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (222,818 ) 425,383 Net cash used in operating activities (1,732,571 ) (1,890,385 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capitalized internal use software (763,785 ) - Cash and receivables acquired - 220,153 Cash paid for acquisitions - (249,983 ) Net cash used in investing activities (763,785 ) (29,830 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from notes - 250,000 Proceeds from convertible notes - 2,153,200 Deferred offering costs - (473,896 ) Payments of notes (1,101,400 ) (11,193 ) Proceeds from factoring agreement 3,380,362 - Repayments of factoring agreement (653,008 ) - Repayments of sale of future revenues - (10,904 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,625,954 1,907,207 Net decrease in cash (870,402 ) (13,008 ) Cash, beginning of period 2,584,062 99,906 Cash, end of period $ 1,713,660 $ 86,898 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 59,622 $ 159,325 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ - $ - Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Original issue discount deducted from convertible note proceeds $ - $ 342,554 Debt costs deducted from convertible note proceeds $ $ 334,800 Intangible assets acquired $ - $ 7,066,165 Notes and accrued interest converted to common stock $ $ 356,689 Common stock issued/to be issued for asset acquisitions $ - $ 4,956,948 Notes payable and accrued interest exchanged for debentures $ $ 252,430 Accounts payable paid with common stock $ - $ 140,000 Accrued compensation paid with common stock $ - $ 16,425 Warrant derivative liability extinguished $ - $ 373,070 Liabilities assumed in acquisition $ - $ 89,089 Warrant derivative liability at inception $ - $ 5,960,059 Accounts receivable owed under factoring agreement collected directly by factor $ 927,376 $ - Purchase price measurement period adjustment to goodwill and accounts receivable $ 35,644 $ -

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (loss):

Three months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Income (loss) $ (1,188,760 ) $ 3,528,279 Interest expense and finance cost, net 64,491 1,592,822 Depreciation & amortization 917,431 675,384 EBITDA (loss) (206,838 ) 5,796,485 Bad debt expense 345,202 41,763 Gain on debt extinguishment (1,205,195 ) - Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative - (7,574,750 ) Stock-based compensation 669,047 960,334 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (397,784 ) $ (776,168 )

Six months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (5,371,098 ) $ (2,751,787 ) Interest expense and finance cost, net 131,906 3,020,410 Depreciation & amortization 1,926,194 834,845 EBITDA (loss) (3,312,998 ) 1,103,468 Bad debt expense 363,702 58,726 Gain on debt extinguishment (1,205,195 ) (24,925 ) Initial derivative expense - 3,585,983 Loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivative - (8,203,371 ) Stock-based compensation 2,404,064 1,615,241 Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (1,750,427 ) $ (1,864,878 )

