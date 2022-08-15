Baja Beach Fest Kicks Off First Weekend with Performances from Farruko, Wisin y Yandel, Banda Ms and More Surprise Guests like Eduin Caz from Grupo Firme with Maluma

ROSARITO, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / The fourth annual Baja Beach Fest kicked off on Friday in Rosarito, Mexico with fans from all over the world to celebrate Latin culture and music at one of the most epic lineups of the year! The lineup for the first night included: Anuel AA, Farruko, Myke Towers, Natanael Cano, Jay Wheeler, Tokischa, DJ Luian, Omy de Oro, Emilia, Chris Andrew, Joonti, and DJ Dynamiq.

Friday night's performance of "Nazareno" by Farruko highlighted the beauty of the festival with thousands of fans singing along with their phone lights glowing across the stretch of the beachfront. Anuel AA closed Friday night ending in an array of fireworks illuminating the night sky.

The festival could not have been better without its incredible art installations, glam station, and games throughout the grounds. From its Ferris Wheel to roller rink at Bombay and even pool party at Papas and Beer, the festival-goers were met with entertainment every step of the way from beach to main stage. All games and rides are donation based with all proceeds going to charity to help Rosarito's community and educational funds.

Saturday continued to bring the party to the people with highlights from Chencho Corleone's performance of "Me Porto Bonito," and Junior H's "Me Gusta Lo Malo." For the first time ever, Banda MS performed at Baja Beach Fest 2022. The full band production was spectacular.



Sech brought the action with his song "Otro Trago," and headliners Wisin y Yandel had the crowd going crazy from their hit song "Anoche." A special guest performance with Jhay Cortez and Wisin y Yandel solidified the successful Saturday night as they took the stage together with their song "Fiel."

Baja Beach Festival finished off strong with its first weekend as Maluma performed with a special guest appearance from Grupo Firme's very own Eduin Caz on Sunday night their hit "Supérame," and closed with its legendary "Legendaddy," Daddy Yankee. This is the only festival which Daddy Yankee has ever performed at and the only festival stop on his retirement tour.

If you missed the action the first weekend, there is still time to catch the #1 Latin Reggaeton Festival this coming weekend on August 19-21, 2022. Baja Beach Fest takes place on the beautiful beaches of Rosarito in Baja California, Mexico. The festival also organizes an entire beach clean-up for the beaches of Rosarito and gives back to this wonderful city which is a beloved tourist destination. This is the Latin Festival of the year you will not want to miss!

