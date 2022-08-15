Paragon Technologies Inc.: PGNT- News Release

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), a holding company, announced its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, on August 12, 2022.

Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 are summarized below. For further detail on our results, shareholders should carefully review our quarterly report, which can be found at www.pgntgroup.com.

Paragon Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in Thousands) Net Sales $ 32,647 $ 32,823 $ 71,275 $ 64,187 Operating Income 1,131 1,462 3,301 2,160 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 7 - 15 6 Interest expense (252 ) (84 ) (337 ) (172 ) Employee retention credit - - - 138 Realized gain (loss) on investment, marketable securities (111 ) 51 (43 ) (394 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment, equity securities (86 ) 58 (165 ) 82 Gain on sale of fixed assets - 1 - 1 Grant income - 18 18 17 Total Other Income (Expense) (442 ) 44 (512 ) (322 ) Income before taxes and noncontrolling interest 689 1,506 2,789 1,838 Income tax expense 248 610 1,087 865 Net income before noncontrolling interest 441 896 1,702 973 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 63 118 290 207 Net Income Attributable to Paragon Technologies Inc. and Subsidiaries $ 378 $ 778 $ 1,412 $ 766

Analysis of Results and General Business Commentary:

In 2018 newly issued accounting rules required that all companies record any unrealized losses or gains from equity investments in the income statement.

Paragon's investment gains or losses reflect realized gains or losses in the company's investment portfolio. Paragon utilizes pre-tax operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of financial results. Paragon Technologies defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to adversely affect the operation across our various subsidiaries. We have experienced a slowdown in booking which may result in lower cash flow, revenue, and operating profit in the future. In response, we have prudently managed our expenses in response to uncertainty. In addition to the governmental policies to curb the spread of the pandemic, the on-going geopolitical conditions, including but not limited to the Russia - Ukraine conflict also negatively affects our financial and operation results through inflationary pressure, long lead time, and supply chain disruption.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, financial condition and performance and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, those related to: general economic conditions, including those in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to expand its revenue streams; technological changes in the Company's industry; the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers; decreased demand for the Company's products and services and the Company's ability to retain or replace its significant customers; factors affecting the capital markets and share prices generally; economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries, including risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms or at all. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can management assess the impact of all such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. For further information, contact the company at info@pgntgroup.com

SOURCE: Paragon Technologies, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/712214/PGNT-News-Release