- (PLX AI) - DFDS Q2 revenue DKK 7,046 million vs. estimate DKK 6,230 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 826 million vs. estimate DKK 600 million
- • Q2 pretax profit DKK 760 million
DFDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|37,500
|39,000
|07:47
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:41
|DFDS A/S: JULY VOLUME REPORT: STRONG PASSENGER RECOVERY, DROP IN CHANNEL FREIGHT MARKET
|INVESTOR NEWS no. 24 - 16 August 2022
Ferry - freight: Total volumes in July 2022 were 6.2% below 2021. Activity was overall robust in freight markets except for parts of the Baltic Sea region...
► Artikel lesen
|07:39
|DFDS Q2 Adjusted EBITDA DKK 1,459 Million vs. Estimate DKK 1,193 Million
|(PLX AI) - DFDS Q2 revenue DKK 7,046 million vs. estimate DKK 6,230 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 826 million vs. estimate DKK 600 million• Q2 pretax profit DKK 760 million
► Artikel lesen
|08.08.
|DFDS A/S: INVITATION TO CONFERENCE CALL FOR DFDS' REPORT FOR Q2 2022
|INVESTOR NEWS no. 22 - 8 August 2022
DFDS expects to publish the report for Q2 2022 on 16 August 2022 at around 07:30 CET.
Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report...
► Artikel lesen
|05.08.
|UK authorities give green light to the sharing agreement between P&O Ferries and DFDS
|28.07.
|Denmark's DFDS acquires Lucey Transport Logistics for Irish expansion
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DFDS A/S
|37,420
|0,00 %