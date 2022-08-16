- (PLX AI) - Pandora Outlook FY organic growth 4-6% (unchanged)
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 25-25.5% (unchanged)
- • Q2 EBIT margin 22.1% vs. estimate 22.8%
- • Q2 EBIT DKK 1,249 million vs. estimate DKK 1,279 million
- • Q2 sales DKK 5,655 million vs. estimate DKK 5,610 million
- • Q2 organic growth 3% vs. estimate 3%
- • CEO says maintained solid growth vs pre-pandemic levels, despite negative impacts by lockdowns in China and a tough US comparison due to the stimulus cheques last year
- • US posted an organic decline of 12% compared with Q2 last year
