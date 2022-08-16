CMR Surgical strengthens surgical training with new tele-mentoring offering

- CMR Surgical partners with Teladoc Health and SurgEase Innovations to provide remote-case support during state-of-art surgical training and cases

- Virtual support through tele-mentoring technology is provided to the surgical team in addition to the comprehensive face-to-face training programme to extend clinical support during the surgical team's learning curve

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CMR Surgical (CMR) - the global surgical robotics business - has launched partnerships with two tele-mentoring companies - Teladoc Health and SurgEase Innovations Ltd - to enhance its ongoing training support for surgical teams using the Versius Surgical Robotic System.

Tele-mentoring systems utilise specialised monitors, sound systems and cameras to allow trainers and surgical preceptors to provide real-time guidance and technical assistance during surgical procedures irrespective of geography, to provide expert clinical support for surgical team as they master the Versius technology.

This additional remote assistance is provided to surgical teams as part of CMR's comprehensive step-wise training programme, which utilises enhanced virtual reality technology, extensive supervised training and preceptor support.

CMR will utilise Teladoc Health's Mini Tabletop device; initially launching at hospitals in Europe, South America, India and Australia. CMR will use technology from SurgEase Innovation's Connected Health intelligence Platform (CHiP) at hospitals in the United Kingdom.

Vanash Patel, Consultant Colorectal & General Surgeon, West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, commented: "When developing your skills with Versius, it is crucial to be able to get technical advice from trainers and preceptors. As part of its Preceptor programme, CMR selects the right expert to support, firstly in-person at the hospital, then through tele-mentoring meaning you can continue to get advice and support whenever you need it. It feels like the expert is in the room with you, seeing what you are seeing, advising you in real-time. Such technology will be of real benefit to the surgical team and their patients."

Fiona Morrison, Global Head of Professional Education, CMR Surgical, commented: "We want to make sure that our training technology matches up to our next-generation surgical robot Versius. That's why we are delighted to partner with both Teladoc Health and SurgEase Innovations to utilise their latest platforms.

"These tele-mentoring devices will allow surgeons and their teams to access on-demand virtual support from our expert technical skills trainers and surgical preceptors as they progress through their learning curve. It's an efficient way to provide additional support as surgical teams perfect their performance with Versius which helps them to provide the best care for patients."

Andy Puterbaugh, President, Hospital and Health Systems, Teladoc Health, commented: "We are pleased that CMR has chosen Teladoc to advance the skills and techniques of Versius robotic surgeons and teams around the globe. By securely connecting our telehealth devices with the Versius technology, surgeons, expert technical and clinical trainers as well as surgical preceptors can easily collaborate to advance patient care and help drive better outcomes."

Fareed Iqbal, Founder and CEO, SurgEase Innovations Ltd, commented: "Partnering with CMR, a British-based company that shares values and ambitions aligned with ours, makes this commercial collaboration that much more meaningful. We look forward to merging our strengths within the digital surgery field to deliver high-quality technology to enhance patient outcomes."

Notes to editors:

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it's more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon's continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care.

Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person's health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

About SurgEase Innovations Ltd

SurgEase Innovations is a British medical technology company with offices in London and Lancashire.

SurgEase has leveraged the passion and expertise of its founding surgeons, engineers and scientists to develop a portfolio of hardware and software products.

Its mission statement is to develop ground-breaking technology that enables affordable surgical excellence anywhere in the world, to provide outstanding care that drastically improves patient outcomes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878186/CMR_Tele_mentoring_systems.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783435/CMR_Surgical_Logo.jpg

Media contacts:

If you wish to see more, please contact CMR Surgical at:

Press Office

CMR Surgical

pressoffice@cmrsurgical.com