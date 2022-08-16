Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Death of Non Executive Director

16 August 2022

Death of Mr Reginald Eccles

It is with great sadness that the board of Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) regrets to announce the death of Mr Reginald Eccles, independent non-executive director of the Company. The Board extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to Mr Eccles' family and would like to take this opportunity to express its thanks for his contribution to the development of the Company.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Chairman of QBT, commented:

"Reg's departure is a huge loss for the Company. He has been an unbelievably experienced and supportive independent Director over the last seven years. His immaculate integrity has always been at the heart of all the decisions that we have made and his curiosity in every and each aspect of the development of QBT has been admirable. Reg was always available for endless discussions at any time of day or night, always providing his clear and pragmatic view. I have a lost a dear friend."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.