Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Suspension of Trading on AIM
PR Newswire
London, August 16
16 August 2022
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")
Suspension of Trading on AIM
Trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) today, Tuesday, 16 August 2022, as a result of the Company having only one remaining director (being Francesco Gardin). The Company will make an announcement in respect of the appointment of new directors as soon as practicable.
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573
SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska
Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.