Dienstag, 16.08.2022
Tatsächlich „Kursexplosion" gleich zu Wochenbeginn: Folgt nach dieser Meldung komplette Neubewertung?
WKN: A1CYK3 ISIN: GB00B50P5B53 
Stuttgart
16.08.22
08:14 Uhr
0,017 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
16.08.2022 | 08:33
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Suspension of Trading on AIM

London, August 16

16 August 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
( "QBT" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading on AIM

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) today, Tuesday, 16 August 2022, as a result of the Company having only one remaining director (being Francesco Gardin). The Company will make an announcement in respect of the appointment of new directors as soon as practicable.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc
Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)
Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470
Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)
Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.

© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.