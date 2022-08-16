Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Suspension of Trading on AIM

16 August 2022

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

Suspension of Trading on AIM

Trading in the Company's ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each will be temporarily suspended from trading on AIM with effect from 7.30 a.m. (London time) today, Tuesday, 16 August 2022, as a result of the Company having only one remaining director (being Francesco Gardin). The Company will make an announcement in respect of the appointment of new directors as soon as practicable.

