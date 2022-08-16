Anzeige
16.08.2022 | 08:33
Geeetech Launches New 3D printer THUNDER, High Speed 3D Printing Up to 300mm/S

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is well-known that most consumer FDM 3D printers are printing quite slow. Even with a simple model, it may takes hours to finish. However, in the year of 2022, things are different. High-speed 3D printer is going to market.By early September, Geeetech is launching a new high-speed 3D printer named THUNDER on Kickstarter for early birds. Thunder will come with high printing speed, all-metal designed body, super strong cooling system and big printing volume.

Geeetech is releasing a new 3D printer THUNDER with up to 300mm/s printing speed

After 2 years of engineering since 2020, Geeetech has gained mature technology which enables THUNDER to print in high speed while no compromise to quality. According to trusted sources from Geeetech, the printing speed of THUNDER can reach up to 300mm/s with acceleration of 5000mm/s² for X-axis and 4000mm/s² for Y-axis. With same model and same printing quality, users can save 30%-70% printing time according to the complexity of the model.

See video about Geeetech THUNDER Benchy Printing Test
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vz2eeljuVKw

Geeetech adopted dual drive gear extruder, high power heating module and large volume nozzle for extrusion, and 5 cooling fans for hotend and model cooling. From the melting of filament to extrusion and cooling, THUNDER gains further better performance than traditional FDM 3D printers. Thunder's high speed 3D printing cannot be achieved without the efficient extrusion system, strong cooling system, while the all-metal body with dual Z axis design ensures stability of the machine when it is printing and moving in high speed.

Thunder offers a printing volume of 250*250*260mm and come with 5 different printing modes for different printing needs. It also supports other functions like break-resuming capability, password protection etc. Geeetech will start Kickstarter project for THUNDER by early September, the price starts from $399 for early birds. Geeetech is conducting a subscription and giveaway activity on their official website for THUNDER, if customers are interested in getting more details about the THUNDER, check details here:
https://www.geeetech.com/specialpage/thunder/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1878112/Geeetech_thunder_release.jpg

