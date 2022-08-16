Colbún has submitted an environmental assessment for a 422 MW solar-plus-storage project it plans to build in Chile. The plans include a five-hour, 240 MW battery system, which would be among the largest energy storage installations in the country.Colbún, a Chilean electricity company, has submitted an environmental impact study for a 422 MW PV project it plans to build in the far north of the country. The plans will now be reviewed by the region's Environmental Assessment service. The planned location for the project is the commune of Camarones, in Chile's northern desert region. The project ...

