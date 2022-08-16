ReSound OMNIA is made for hearing in noisy environments with an outstanding 150% improvement in speech understanding

Introducing enhanced 'own voice' perception, ReSound OMNIA hearing aids sound natural, feel natural and connect people to the world naturally

GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today announces the launch of ReSound OMNIA a new hearing aid platform that will set a new standard in hearing technology and improve how people interact with the world around them. ReSound OMNIA provides significantly better hearing in noisy environments than any previous ReSound hearing aid. Coupled with optimal comfort and seamless connection to devices, these advances give people living with hearing loss a solution that will help them hear even the finest details of sound more easily.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005068/en/

GN launches new technology platform to address the No.1 hearing aid challenge: hearing speech in noise (Photo: Business Wire)

Despite advances in hearing aid technology over the last 10 years, hearing speech in noisy environments is still a challenge for people with hearing loss. In fact, 80% of people who wear hearing aids describe hearing in noise as a key challenge.1 To address this, ReSound OMNIA has been engineered to sound natural while still delivering 150% improvement in speech understanding compared to current hearing aids.2,* In a clinical study, 20% of respondents had issues with the sound of their own voice when wearing hearing aids.3 ReSound OMNIA also addresses this challenge by enhancing the user's perception of 'own voice', so it sounds natural which contributes to higher satisfaction, leading to improved retention of hearing aids.

For additional sound performance and comfort, ReSound introduces Check My Fit, a new, first-of-its-kind feature in the ReSound Smart3D App. It gives users guidance to wear their hearing aids correctly via a quick ear selfie. Wearing hearing aids incorrectly can result in up to 11dB of sound escaping the ear, reducing the ability to hear considerably.4 Check My Fit also works with other ReSound hearing aids to help people enjoy sound fully without unnecessary trips to the audiologist.

"At GN Hearing, we know that hearing in noise and hearing aid comfort are both critically important to hearing aid users", says GN Hearing CEO, Gitte Aabo. "The new ReSound OMNIA hearing aids show what we can achieve when we put the needs of each individual user at the center of our design process. We address the difficult challenges such as speech understanding in noise so that they can enjoy every conversational nuance."

Whether users choose to stream phone calls or music to their ears, they can connect naturally and hear it all with the highest quality through enhanced connectivity of ReSound OMNIA. Users can enjoy hands-free, crystal-clear phone calls at the touch of a button with iPhone and iPad, and direct streaming from Android smartphones.

The new ReSound OMNIA hearing aids will be rolled out globally starting with the US and Canada on August 25, 2022, along with the equivalent Beltone Achieve line-up, in the popular Receiver-in-Ear (RIE) style. The ReSound OMNIA hearing aids are available in eight colors and in both rechargeable and non-rechargeable models. Also available from August 25, 2022, are GN Hearing's recently launched Custom made by ReSound hearing aids in a Completely-in-Canal (CIC) style, to address more needs with a truly small fit, crafted for ease of use and all-day comfort.

Teleconference:

GN will host a teleconference at 15:30 (3.30 pm) CEST, August 16, 2022. Please visit www.gn.com/investor to access the teleconference. Presentation material will be available on the website approximately one hour prior to the teleconference.

For more information, visit the ReSound website.

The 150% increase represents a 4.36db increase compared to legacy ReSound hearing aids.

** ReSound OMNIA hands-free calls are compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation) or later, with software updates iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 or later.

1 MarkeTrak 10, 2019

2 Jespersen et al (2022)

3 Bennett et al (2020)

4 Yang et al (2022)

- ENDS -

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ReSound

ReSound is a recognised pioneer and innovator in hearing aids, which continues to set new standards to make life sound better for more people. Part of the GN Group, ReSound has unique access to cutting-edge competences from the audio world which enriches its medical-grade solutions with a deep understanding of user-centric design and lifestyle needs. By placing people at the center of innovation, ReSound consistently introduces game-changing experiences such as direct audio streaming from iPhone to hearing aids and remote care from hearing professionals via the user's smartphone app. ReSound is a committed and trusted partner to leading hearing care professionals in over 100 countries around the world helping people hear more, do more and be more than they ever thought possible.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook

GN Store Nord A/S Lautrupbjerg 7 DK-2750 Ballerup Denmark +45 45 75 00 00 Co. Reg. no. 24257843 info@gn.com www.gn.com

2022 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005068/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Press and the media

Marie Schleimann Nordlund

Director of PR and Communication

Tel: +45 31 26 37 34

Steen Frentz Laursen

Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +45 45 75 07 21

Investors and analysts

Henriette Wennicke

Vice President, Investor Relations Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

Rune Sandager

Director, Investor Relations Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57