Dienstag, 16.08.2022
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
GlobeNewswire
16.08.2022 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Karo Pharma Aktiebolag receives observation status (405/22)

Today, August 16, 2022, Karo Intressenter AB disclosed a public takeover offer
to the other shareholders of Karo Pharma Aktiebolag. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Karo Pharma Aktiebolag (KARO, ISIN code SE0007464888, order book ID 003927)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
