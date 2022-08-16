- (PLX AI) - IAG has exercised its option to exchange the Group's EUR 100 million seven-year unsecured loan to Globalia for a 20 per cent equity stake in Air Europa.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,451
|1,453
|11:22
|1,445
|1,450
|11:21
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|10:51
|IAG Converts Loan to Globalia into a 20% Stake in Air Europa
|(PLX AI) - IAG has exercised its option to exchange the Group's EUR 100 million seven-year unsecured loan to Globalia for a 20 per cent equity stake in Air Europa.
► Artikel lesen
|10:47
|Intl Con Airline Grp: IAG converts loan into a 20% stake in Air Europa
|07:39
|British Airways staff to receive pay rise: Thousands of BA employees to get 13% wage increase following ...
|Mo
|Thousands of British Airways workers to get pay rise of up to 13%
|Mo
|British Airways Check-In Staff Back Pay Deal Brokered by Union
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA
|1,427
|0,00 %