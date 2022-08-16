- (PLX AI) - On Holding Q2 sales CHF 291.7 million vs. estimate CHF 236 million.
- • Q2 adjusted EPS CHF 0.16 vs. estimate CHF 0.03
- • Q2 EBIT CHF 26.3 million vs. estimate CHF 16 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA CHF 31.4 million
- • Q2 EPS CHF 0.15
- • Q2 gross margin 55.1%
- • For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, we now expect net sales to reach CHF 1.1 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 52% compared to 2021, company says
- • The higher anticipated net sales will allow additional, growth focused investments into the brand while increasing our adjusted EBITDA target for the full year to CHF 145 million
- • Says confirming our goal of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2% even at the significantly elevated top line outlook
