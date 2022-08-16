Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Michael Ferrera Custom Clothing recently announced a new womenswear clothing line for 2022. The fashion brand plans to launch exclusive details through the official website soon.

According to the president and fashion designer Michael Ferrera, "The 2022 luxury line will revolutionize womenswear fashion." Being a LA Fashion Award winner, Michael Ferrera takes pride in his avant-garde fashion designs. The successful fashion brand is committed to designing the best of the best for business professionals, athletes & entertainers.

Michael Ferrera Custom Clothing has worked on men's custom suits for multiple NBA, MLB, and NFL clients. It has received much recognition for its top-notch cloth and tailored quality.

Michael Ferrera's womenswear 2022 clothing line will include custom-made luxury gowns and wedding dresses. The collection follows Michael's vision for leading the custom fashion industry through its simple yet sophisticated designs.

Further details are still in the closet and will be announced soon on the brand's official website.

In other news, Michael Ferrera Custom Clothing also announced it would continue taking orders for custom-made designs. Book a personal appointment with the main designer through the brand's official website today!

About: Michael Ferrera Custom Clothing is a luxury designer brand specializing in women's and men's wear. Dressing with Michael Ferrera is a lifetime experience of grandeur and extravagance. It starts from custom fitting, showroom meetings, delivery to getting ready with professional stylists.

From designing custom suits, custom shirts, custom blazers to styling for every other red carpet event, each suit they tailor expresses flamboyance.

The brand puts a lot of emphasis on details as President Michael gives consulting services to discuss designs with his clients. His work as a designer is to bring their dream outfit to life through his expertise.

With the slogan of 'Speak Without Words,' Michael Ferrera Custom Clothing is motivated to provide the best suit that speaks volumes and brings out the overall personality of the wearer.

Contact:

Michael Ferrera

info@michaelferrera.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133978