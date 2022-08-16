The Metals Company (TMC) has been exploring nickel-rich nodule deposits on the deep seabed of the western Pacific. We estimate TMC's total estimated nickel resources of 16.1Mt could provide the critical battery metals for c 230 million cars. The key catalyst for TMC will be the award of a licence for its 3.8Mt NORI-D project, contingent upon adoption of exploitation legislation for the deep sea. Additional financing and the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are positives for TMC and the sector.

