PathogenDx Receives Rank No. 1232 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2022) - Inc. revealed that PathogenDx ("PathogenDx" or "Company"), a leader in world-class microarray technology to advance molecular testing in human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries, placed No. 1232 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list takes a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"We are honored to be named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Inc. 5000," said PathogenDx Co-founder and CEO Milan Patel. "This recognition is a function of the level of innovation and commercial growth we drive day-in and day-out at PathogenDx. I couldn't be more proud of our incredible team of molecular scientists, who have developed testing systems intended for better health and safety. Using our next-generation microarray technology, our scientists have advanced molecular testing to enable the interrogation of multiple targets with speciation in the same reaction across sample types."

Patel added, "Our assays deliver single gene copy sensitivity and single nucleotide resolution, driving efficiencies at very low costs while delivering high sample volume sequencing level accuracy for the human diagnostics, food safety, agricultural and the environment monitoring markets. We are pushing the envelope so that we can truly address some of the world's greatest challenges in pathogen infection and contamination, whether it's related to our food or agricultural systems, our water or beyond. Health and safety is in all of our best interest, and we are proud to be recognized for our passion and our efforts to secure a safer world for everyone."



The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 5000, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Additionally, PathogenDx was ranked No. 46 in Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in March 2022, and was also named in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards 2021: Pandemic Response Finalists and Honorable Mentions for innovating through its introduction of an expanded 96-well plate microarray, with improved sample preparation and streamlined data reporting and the introduction of a new, customized data analysis portal. The company recently launched an 'Industry first' multiplex assay for rapid, affordable variant detection for SARS-CoV-2 with unmatchable capability to identify emerging variants and mutations. The company's National Institute of Health ("NIH")-supported technology would provide invaluable insight to guide scientific discovery and public health decision making - not someday, but today - and does so without the time and expense of sequencing.

