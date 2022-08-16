Emergent Health Corp.: It's Official: Former L'Oreal President Jim Morrison Is Now Emergent Health Corporations' Chief Executive Officer

HAUPPAUGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC PINK:EMGE) announced today that it's official: Former L'Oréal President Jim Morrison is now its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Morrison will be committing his full time and best efforts to lead Emergent.

Mr. Morrison is a legend in the personal care industry, most notably as President of L'Oréal. While at L'Oréal, Morrison oversaw growth that averaged more than 20% year-over-year. He engineered the acquisitions of Redken and Matrix and led the company during a period of unprecedented growth during his tenure. He is considered one of the top brand strategists in the personal care space. Morrison has had a long history of working with celebrities in the beauty space, such as Britney Spears, Kimora Lee Simmons, Flo Rida, Katharine McPhee, Christie Brinkley, Rob Lowe, Kylie Jenner and others.

Business Week Magazine previously wrote: "Over the last two decades, Mr. Morrison has had a profound impact on the American Beauty Industry. In the industry's history no other executive has had the level of financial responsibility or breadth of organizational experience as Jim. His devotion to, and success within the American Beauty Industry is unmatched."

Jim Morrison, Emergents new CEO stated, "We have now assembled a new powerhouse in the 'Health and Wellness' industry. Between the combination of ReGen Biowellness, the Emergent Health portfolio, PharmaZu, and Evolutionary Biologics, Emergent will become a household name in wellness products for the entire family, including your pets. I am very excited to be working with the management team of all divisions of Emergent to build the company and drive shareholder value."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through Content Based Shopping using Influencers to position products in their produced content throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries; PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy and Pet Wellness using Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses; Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter.

Before using any products, you should always consult with your Veterinarian and Family Doctor.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

