Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 16.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Die große Durchbruchsmeldung! – Kursverdopplung drin?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0F5KB ISIN: CA2052491057 Ticker-Symbol: 5TJ 
Frankfurt
18.08.21
19:55 Uhr
2,680 Euro
-0,020
-0,74 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
16.08.2022 | 13:08
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd.: Computer Modelling Group Announces Officer Retirement

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX:CMG) announces that James Erdle has elected to retire as Vice President, USA & Latin America of the Company, effective today. Mr. Erdle was a key team member at CMG for over 25 years and made significant contributions to CMG during his tenure.

Pramod Jain, Chief Executive Officer, stated "CMG would like to thank Mr. Erdle for his leadership and impact on the organization over the years. We wish him the best in his retirement."

Mr. Jain will be assuming oversight of Mr. Erdle's portfolio on an interim basis until Mr. Erdle's successor is identified.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the energy industry. The Company is a leading supplier of advanced process reservoir modelling software, with a diverse customer base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. CMG's existing technology has differentiating capabilities built into its software products that can also be directly applied to the energy transition needs of its customers. CMG has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota and Kuala Lumpur. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."

For further information, please contact:

Pramod Jain
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 531-1300
pramod.jain@cmgl.ca

or

Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
sandra.balic@cmgl.ca

www.cmgl.ca

SOURCE: Computer Modelling Group Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/712284/Computer-Modelling-Group-Announces-Officer-Retirement

COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.