SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, today announced that it has achieved Microsoft Azure advanced specialization in Kubernetes. The recognition both validates SoftServe's technical prowess and depth of experience in digital transformation initiatives using Azure and strengthens the company's longstanding partnership with Microsoft.

Achieving this specialization is an in-depth, multi-step process that is verified by independent, third-party auditors. It includes an independent audit of a company's technical practices, the number of specialists within the company, and evidence of completed customer projects. There is also an exhaustive list of program requirements that must be met prior to earning this specialization.

"SoftServe's Kubernetes on Azure advanced specialization is no easy feat, and it underscores our ability to provide clients with unique value, insight, and innovation in some of today's most advanced technologies," said Andrew Greene, Associate Vice President Global Cloud Alliances at SoftServe. "Having deployed Microsoft solutions around the globe for more than 20 years, this specialization demonstrates how seriously we take our customer obligation to continually upgrade our technical capabilities. This recognition, in addition to our 11 Gold Microsoft Partner awards, furthers our ongoing commitment to Microsoft, which we look forward to expanding in the coming years."

With Kubernetes, SoftServe is developing cloud-native applications with the highest levels of security for customers internationally. This specialization will help SoftServe differentiate its practice, increase discoverability, enhance partner confidence, and will ensure customers receive unmatched quality and reliability, regardless of project complexity.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides at the cutting-edge of technology. We reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end solutions and expertise deliver innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today's marketplace-no matter where you are in your journey.

