Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 19 August 2022. ISIN DK0061806981 --------------------------------------------------------- Name Sydinvest Blandede Obligationer ESG A DKK --------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS --------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 265521 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name SYIBOESGADKK --------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66