16.08.2022 | 13:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest - Admission to trading of sub-funds

The UCITS-shares below will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from
and including 19 August 2022. 



ISIN      DK0061806981               
---------------------------------------------------------
Name      Sydinvest Blandede Obligationer ESG A DKK
---------------------------------------------------------
Submarket    Investeringsforeninger / UCITS      
---------------------------------------------------------
Order Book ID  265521                  
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name   SYIBOESGADKK               
---------------------------------------------------------
Currency    DKK                   
---------------------------------------------------------
Trade Currency DKK                   
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
