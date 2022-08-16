Ecovery Life Foundation, Inc.: Ecovery Life Foundation Launches WoodLand Forestry Project

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2022 / Ecovery Life Foundation, Inc., a public benefit corporation focused on carbon-sequestering, reforestation, and other eco-projects in the ESG space, today announced the official launch of WoodLand: a membership network to help solve critical environmental issues via afforestation and reforestation.

The WoodLand project is building a community united to create a greener planet and protect the environment. WoodLand mobilizes crowd support for planting and maintaining new trees to absorb CO2. Each tree planted by a WoodLand network member is registered in the WoodLand database and can be monitored via a mobile application (key parameters include location, species, age, and ongoing health assessments).

WoodLand uses the latest Blockchain technology, which runs on a combination of proof-of-venture and other exclusive innovative protocols developed by the WoodLand team. This Blockchain is designed to run with a negligible carbon footprint and works in the background of the WoodLand app to reward network members and maintain a full auditable ledger of every detail happening within the WoodLand ecosphere. As a part of this novel technological approach, each planted tree will have its own NFT smart contract address assigned to it. Moreover, network members will be eligible to receive rewards in WoodLand's internal cryptocurrency, which they can exchange into any currency they want at any time. Ecovery is proud of this low carbon footprint, innovative, in-house solution developed specifically by and for WoodLand.

Ecovery is uniquely positioned to aid individuals and institutions alike to take responsibility for reducing environmental damage and improving ecosystems. While a single person may have a limited influence on the environment, many people working in collaboration can have a real and lasting effect. And corporate and institutional players regularly look for effective means of deploying ESG resources. Via WoodLand and Ecovery, each can find a way to make their impact felt by joining together to improve the environment with the lowest cost structure possible. Because Ecovery's administrative and operating costs are minimal, it is able to deliver a substantially higher percentage of capital to sustainability solutions.

For more information, visit https://ecoveryfoundation.org/ and https://woodlandeco.com

