Thoughtworks Holding Inc Riding Digital Technology WaveTechnology stocks mounted a significant rally in the first six weeks of the second half of this year. The Nasdaq rallied by 18% during that period, and it has been trending higher. In June, a staggering 83% of Nasdaq stocks were trading below their 50-day moving averages, compared to only 20% as of August 11..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...