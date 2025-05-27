Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, announced the appointment of Rav Hayer to the dual role of Managing Director for UK Ireland and Head of Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) for Europe. In this position, Rav is responsible for driving Thoughtworks' next phase of strategic growth in the UK and Ireland market while simultaneously expanding the firm's influence within the financial services sector across Europe.

"Rav brings the precise blend of strategic leadership and deep financial services expertise required to accelerate our growth," said Kaushik Sarkar, Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and India, Thoughtworks. "His proven track record in transforming organizations through technology and cultivating high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader for our UK and Ireland business and instrumental in elevating our European financial services practice."

As the UK Ireland Managing Director, Rav will focus on leading Thoughtworks' regional strategy, operations and market expansion. A key aspect will be enhancing client relationships by delivering high-impact technology solutions that empower our clients to navigate and capitalize on the incredible pace of change in technology. Additionally, he will cultivate the company's reputation as a leading employer for highly skilled technology professionals. In his role as Head of Europe BFSI, Rav will guide financial institutions through complex digital transformations, made even more critical by the adoption of AI, cloud and data, to lead through this era of unprecedented technological dynamism.

"This is a pivotal time for both Thoughtworks and the financial services sector," said Rav Hayer, Managing Director of UK Ireland and European Head of BFSI, Thoughtworks. "The UK and Ireland market holds immense potential for technology-driven transformation, while financial institutions across Europe are actively reshaping their digital futures. I am thrilled to lead our exceptional teams in delivering innovative and impactful solutions for our clients."

Rav joins Thoughtworks from Alvarez Marsal, where he most recently served as Managing Director. In this role, he led complex digital transformation programs for financial services clients across Europe. He is a qualified accountant with an MBA and over 25 years of experience in financial services technology, business strategy and large-scale transformations. He is also recognized as a dedicated people leader and passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion.

